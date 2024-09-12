Avid Bioservices to Participate in Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer, and Pramthesh Patel, Ph.D., vice president of process development, will be the featured speakers in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place virtually on September 19, 2024.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference

Details: Mr. Green and Dr. Patel will participate in a fireside chat

Conference Date: September 19, 2024

Fireside Chat Timing: 2:45 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Format: Virtual

Following the fireside chat, a webcast replay will be available via a link on Avid’s investor website at: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.



Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With more than 30 years of experience producing biologics, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

