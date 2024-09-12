Have Questions about Your Application? Get Answers at FEMA Public Events

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky homeowners and renters are invited to meet with FEMA in person. Kentuckians can talk with FEMA Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation experts to ask questions and learn everything they want to know about FEMA assistance. In addition, U.S. Small Business Administration experts will be on hand for anyone interested in learning about long-term, low interest loans.

Speakers Bureaus are public events where FEMA, other federal agencies, and local resources come together in a convenient location to provide survivors with one-on-one assistance. Anyone interested in learning about federal assistance is welcome to attend.

Applicants who want to understand their FEMA letter, to receive help with applications and appeals, and to learn about contract estimations, repairs and new builds are encouraged to attend.

Library Emergency Preparedness Week: Live Q&A with FEMA

Sept. 14, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Louisville Public Library Bon Air Branch, 2816 Del Rio Pl, Louisville, KY 40220.

Public Event about How to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance and How To Appeal

Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sept. 14, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Ephraim White Gymnasium, 885 Mount Olivet Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Multiple events are happening over the next few weeks. Details about additional weekly events will be available soon.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Apply for FEMA Assistance

Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4and at facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.