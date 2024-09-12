FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Hours Are Changing in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota are changing hours of operation. Beginning Monday, September 16, the hours for all Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The Centers will be closed on Sundays.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide one-on-one assistance for people affected by the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete or check the status of applications for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources offered by the State of South Dakota.

Disaster Recovery Centers Locations: Union County

305 S Derby Lane

North Sioux City, SD 57049

Lincoln County

Canton Depot

600 W. 5th St.

Canton, SD 57013

Turner County (Permanently closing Sept. 20)

Viborg Community Center

101 East Sorenson St.

Viborg, SD 57070

Dates Open: Now through Sept. 20 (closed Sept. 14). Sept. 15 hours begin at 1 p.m.

Davison County (Permanently closing Sept. 28)

Davison County Fairgrounds

3200 West Havens Ave

Mitchell, SD 57301

Dates Open: Sept. 23 – Sept. 28. Sept. 23 hours begin at 1 p.m.

To search for Disaster Recovery Centers, visit www.fema.gov/drc or text DRC and your Zip Code to 43362 for a list of centers closest to you.

As of September 11, 2024, FEMA has approved over $6.6 million in assistance to individuals for the South Dakota disaster recovery. Additionally, The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved 19 applications for homeowners for over $2.7 million.

How to Apply for Disaster Assistance

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center, or in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.