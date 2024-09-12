FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Hours Are Changing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota are changing hours of operation. Beginning Monday, September 16, the hours for all Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The Centers will be closed on Sundays.
Disaster Recovery Centers provide one-on-one assistance for people affected by the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete or check the status of applications for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources offered by the State of South Dakota.
- Disaster Recovery Centers Locations:
- Union County
305 S Derby Lane
North Sioux City, SD 57049
- Lincoln County
Canton Depot
600 W. 5th St.
Canton, SD 57013
- Turner County (Permanently closing Sept. 20)
Viborg Community Center
101 East Sorenson St.
Viborg, SD 57070
Dates Open: Now through Sept. 20 (closed Sept. 14). Sept. 15 hours begin at 1 p.m.
- Davison County (Permanently closing Sept. 28)
Davison County Fairgrounds
3200 West Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
Dates Open: Sept. 23 – Sept. 28. Sept. 23 hours begin at 1 p.m.
To search for Disaster Recovery Centers, visit www.fema.gov/drc or text DRC and your Zip Code to 43362 for a list of centers closest to you.
As of September 11, 2024, FEMA has approved over $6.6 million in assistance to individuals for the South Dakota disaster recovery. Additionally, The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved 19 applications for homeowners for over $2.7 million.
- How to Apply for Disaster Assistance
Residents can apply for disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center, or in the following ways:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.
- Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.
- Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI
Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.