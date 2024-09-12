FEMA Publishes New Standard for Building Flood Resilience in Communities

FEMA Office of Environmental and Historic Preservation Assistant Administrator Donna Defrancesco explains more about the new Federal Flood Risk Management Standard final rule and how it will benefit communities affected by flood risks.

On July 11, FEMA published the final rule to fully implement the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS). This rule allows FEMA to consider the best available science in making projects and communities more resilient to increased flood conditions.

What has changed?

Prior to the FFRMS, FEMA and other federal agencies required that most federally funded projects use the standard flood predictions of a once in a lifetime flooding event. For the construction of fire and police stations, hospitals, and facilities that store hazardous materials, the requirement was even lower. Using this standard, communities saw repeated flooding and recovery cycles again and again, with survivors at ongoing risk of floods to their health and finances. FEMA’s implementation of the rule will now empower communities to avoid construction in flood-prone areas and to protect their structures and facilities.

Which programs are affected?

The FFRMS requires federally funded projects that involve new construction, substantial improvement, and repairs to substantial damage be resilient to a higher level of flooding. This will help account for both current and future flood risk. FEMA also requires that all structure elevation, mitigation reconstruction, and dry floodproofing projects funded through its Hazard Mitigation Assistance programs comply with the FFRMS.

How will FEMA measure new flood standards?

The FFRMS will increase the previous standard for the flood elevation (how high the water rises) and the floodplain (how widespread the flooding is) to reflect the increased flood risk. The expanded floodplain (both horizontally and vertically) means that additional projects will be protected to a higher standard. FEMA is using the Climate-Informed Science Approach to implement the rule.

This allows FEMA to consider best available and actionable climate science which is unique to the community and proposed project locations. It is anticipated FEMA will be able to use the Climate-Informed Science Approach initially in low-lying areas of the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

Which tools will help determine the new standard?

To support implementation of this standard, FEMA will rely on tools, such as the Federal Flood Standard Support Tool (FFSST) and FFRMS Floodplain Determination Job Aid. FEMA will also allow use of local climate-informed science approach data or methodologies or any other higher state, territorial, local or Tribal Nation floodplain protection standards. The FFSST can be used by applicants as a screening tool for project planning purposes to determine if potential federally funded projects would be within the FFRMS floodplain.

How will the new rule help make communities more resilient to flooding?

FEMA is prioritizing the use of nature-based solutions to tackle the consequences of climate change – such as increased flooding – and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. FEMA’s regulations and policy require the consideration of natural features and nature-based solutions as alternatives to more traditional infrastructure. Nature-based solutions are features designed to mimic natural processes, and natural features are a self-sustaining part of the landscape – both can help preserve and restore ecosystem processes, reduce flood risk, and offer numerous other benefits.

There is an eight-step decision-making process for floodplain management and wetlands protection to consider and use, where possible, natural features and nature-based solutions. During the process, FEMA and FEMA applicants consider actions in or affecting floodplains and wetlands. The process is an opportunity to consider and integrate nature-based solutions. To maximize benefits, nature-based solutions should be planned early in the process and tailored to the local environment.

Nature-based solutions can look different depending on the circumstance and environment. Some examples of nature-based solutions include:

Permeable pavement. Using this type of pavement will allow more rainfall to soak into the ground, reducing flood risks.

Vegetated swales. A vegetated swale is a channel holding plants or mulch that treats and absorbs stormwater as it flows. It can be placed along streets and in parking lots to treat runoff and improve water quality.

Green streets. This is when green infrastructure practices help manage stormwater runoff and improve water quality.

Protecting against future flood risks

Implementing the FFRMS is an important step toward mitigating future flood risk that will benefit communities by allowing them to avoid or recover from future disasters more efficiently and effectively.