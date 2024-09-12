Fujifilm and Undisputed Announce Los Angeles Area Competition Supporting the Culture and Community of Breaking

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FUJIFILM INSTAX® brand is sponsoring a series of global breakdancing (breaking) competitions through its ongoing strategic partnership with Undisputed, a global breaking competition series that was established in 2014 by a joint initiative of some of the world’s leading breaking events, judges, and competitors. Top breakers from all over the world will bring their best moves and unique styles to the Los Angeles area for the FUJIFILM INSTAX™ Undisputed competition, where live audiences will witness incredible action as competitors go head-to-head. The latest competition/exhibition is scheduled for September 22, 2024, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The partnership builds on a sponsorship developed in 2022 between the Fujifilm INSTAX team and Undisputed, which included breaking events across several different international cities, including London, Tokyo, Los Angeles area, New York City, and Heerlen, Netherlands. Members of the breaking community will be onsite at the event to create FUJIFILM INSTAX images with event attendees, encouraging all attendees to create permanent, tangible memories of their experience. FUJIFILM INSTAX instant cameras and Smartphone printers will be integrated throughout the event so spectators and breakers can touch and try the gear and even go home with FUJIFILM INSTAX photo prints commemorating the event.

Emerging from the streets of the Bronx, New York in the 1970s, breaking sees competitors, known as b-boys, b-girls and crews, blend cutting-edge urban dance with remarkable athleticism.





“The Los Angeles area is the perfect stage for a FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed breaking event, blending hip-hop history and community,” said Tyrone Van De Meer, creator of Undisputed "We're bringing together the world's top breakers to showcase their extraordinary talent and creativity. This marks a significant milestone for the global breaking community, and the Los Angeles area will be at the forefront, celebrating the rich, California culture and innovation.”

“Partnering with Undisputed over the last year has been a rewarding experience for us,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Combining instant photography’s artistic, deliberate nature with a highly energetic, immersive activity like breaking makes for a compelling pairing that has really resonated with event attendees. Most of all, it’s been very meaningful to hear firsthand feedback on how much both breakers and event attendees are enjoying making images with the FUJIFILM INSTAX gear that’s been onsite at each event. Our products are great for bringing people together to enjoy photography, as these events have proven time and again.”

Catch the FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed competition live on September 22, 2024 at Thunder Studios, in Long Beach. For tickets and schedule information, visit https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/undisputedusa/undisputed-usa, and for more information on Undisputed, visit https://undisputedmasters.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM ULTRIUM LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

About Undisputed

Undisputed is a global breaking competition series that has been showcasing the best breakers in the world since 2014. With previous editions held in major cities such as London, Los Angeles area, Tokyo, Sao Paulo and New York City, the event has become a highlight on the international breaking circuit.

FUJIFILM, VALUE FROM INNOVATION, INSTAX and ULTRIUM are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Third party brands, logos and trademarks used in these materials are the property of their respective owners.

Daniel Carpenter FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.