President Biden Approves Governor Scott's Major Disaster Declaration Request for June 23 Storm

Montpelier, Vt. – President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration to help communities in Lamoille County recover costs for repairing public infrastructure damage caused by rainfall and severe flooding on June 23, 2024.

A June 23 rainstorm washed out roads and caused more than $1 million in damages in the town of Stowe alone, with lesser damage in surrounding communities. This is one of three separate events from June 23 to July 30 for which the state has sought federal disaster assistance.

“This disaster declaration is good news for towns impacted by the June 23 storm in Lamoille County,” said Governor Scott. “As we’ve seen throughout the summer, federal resources are critical for communities as they repair storm damage.”

A federal Major Disaster Declaration unlocks Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program funding to reimburse municipalities for 75% of funds already spent on things like debris removal, road and public building repairs, and staff overtime responding to and cleaning up after the storm.

The declaration request also seeks funds from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). That funding can be used to provide 75% reimbursement for projects anywhere in the state that reduce the likelihood of damage to public infrastructure in future disasters. Communities impacted by the declaration will be contacted with details.

The state was previously granted Federal Public Assistance and Individual Assistance disaster declarations for the storm from July 9-11. Homeowners and renters can visit https://vem.vermont.gov/flood/registration for information on registering for aid and Disaster Recovery Center locations.

Governor Scott has also requested a federal disaster declaration for storms from July 29-31. Vermont is awaiting a decision on that request.

