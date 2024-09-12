WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – round of 16 concluded

MACAU, September 12 - The fourth matchday of WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, was held today (12 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

A host of Chinese players secured passage to the quarterfinals of the competition. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin won in straight games (11-7, 12-10, 11-9) against compatriot Xu Yingbin, while Lin Shidong prevailed in 5 games (15-13, 9-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8) against Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto. However, Lin Gaoyuan suffered a surprising 1-3 loss (7-11, 6-11, 11-9, 9-11) to Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei. In the women’s singles, Wang Yidi secured a 3-0 win (11-6, 11-3, 11-6) over Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi, and Chen Xingtong recovered from conceding the first game to win against Sweden’s Linda Bergstrom (9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4).

The results of 12 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) 0-3 KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) vs LIN Gaoyuan (China) 3-1 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs LIN Shidong (China) 2-3 Dang QIU (Germany) vs Mattias FALCK (Sweden) 3-2 WANG Chuqin (China) vs XU Yingbin (China) 3-0 CHO Daeseong (Korea Republic) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) 3-2 Women’s singles CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) 3-1 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Miyuu KIHARA (Japan) 0-3 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) 3-1 JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) vs Mima ITO (Japan) 3-0 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) vs WANG Yidi (China) 0-3

The quarterfinals start tomorrow (12 September) and are divided into two sessions, with the first starting at 12:30 p.m. and the second starting at 6:30 p.m. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin takes on Korea Republic’s Cho Daeseong, while teammates Liang Jingkun and Lin Shidong are up against Germany’s Dang Qiu and Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, respectively. Sweden’s Truls Moregard and Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei complete the quarterfinals lineup. Chinese quartet Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong will battle against Joo Cheonhui (Korea Republic), Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei), Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto (both Japan) in the women’s singles, respectively.

Members of the public and tourists can buy the tickets via the Damai application and mini programme. The ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and mobile application and Kong Seng outlets in Macao only offer presale tickets, and immediate entry tickets are available at the ticket office on the ground floor of the East Asian Games Dome, which will open two hours before the first match on each day. The tickets are priced between MOP 300 and 1,200, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session, and the tickets are subject to availability on a first-come-first served basis.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the session commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Holders of a Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 20% discount and holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing standard tickets for matches held on 13 September at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at the competition venue during the event period. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

Temporary traffic control measures in place from 13 to 15 September

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). The public transport services will operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

Spectators who are driving to the venue may park at the available parking spaces at the Macao East Asian Games Dome during the competition period. On 13 (from 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.), 14 (from 4:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) and 15 (from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) September, designated areas on roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome, including Rua da Patinagem, Rua do Tiro and Rua de Ténis, will be used as temporary public parking areas for spectators driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

