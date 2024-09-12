U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for September 24, 2024 in Fargo

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces three ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. at the Louise S. Barry Auditorium in NDSU’s Barry Hall, 811 Second Avenue North.

Senior District Judge Daniel L. Hovland will preside over the morning ceremonies, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the 1:00 p.m. ceremony. Dr. John Cox, a North Dakota State University Professor, will speak at each ceremony, and the NDSU ROTC’s Honor Guard will present the colors.

Approximately 210 individuals are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.