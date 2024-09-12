In celebration of Constitution Day, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Grand Forks on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Family Ballroom in UND’s Memorial Union, 2901 University Avenue.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the ceremony. U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte and UND Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Eric Carl Link will provide remarks. UND’s Vivo ensemble will perform music, and UND’s ROTC Honor
Guard will present the colors.
Fifty individuals, originating from 27 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for September 17, 2024 in Grand Forks
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.