The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces New Apple I Pad’s & Apple EarPods Giveaways

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. of Quincy, MA announced today that they are beginning a new giveaway program via their live streaming auctions. Beginning September 15th, their current designer brand auctions on WhatNot, a live streaming auction app, will include giveaways of New Apple iPads and Apple EarPods.They will also have PlayStation giveaways. The live streaming auctions contain designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Hermes Yves St. Laurent (YSL), Maison Goyard handbags, wallets, belts, accessories, luggage, clutches, crossbody bags, travel bags, and designer brand fine jewelry.Lena, the star host of the auction shows and long-time designer brand reseller says, “We are constantly looking for new inspiration and products to present to our clients to keep it fun and interesting! Clients will love the free Apple I Pad and Apple EarPods giveaways!”The company has been selling designer brands by live streaming auction on WhatNot for several years and holds 3-4 auctions per week. With more than 40,000 followers, the show is engaging and entertaining. They purchase the designer brands directly outright from clients and wholesalers across the United States and Internationally. There is an important difference compared to consignment shops; where you have to wait to get paid and dealing with the fact that the item may not sell.“We strive to be a creative designer brand reseller in the ever-emerging field of the second-hand designer resale market by offering a variety of products and always having something interesting going on during our auctions. This is yet another way to accomplish that,” continues Lena.Soon, free giveaways will include designer brand lipstick, makeup, and moisturizers into the free giveaway mix as well.To participate, all one has to do is download the WhatNot app and follow @Goldpawnership to enter the giveaways.Media ContactThe Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.,(617) 479-4653 (GOLD)509 Beale StreetQuincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.