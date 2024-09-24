Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Awards First College Scholarship to Student with Type 1 Diabetes

(L-R) Kelly Wolf, recipient of the first Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation scholarship, with her mother Dawn Wolf. Sophia Ruggieri, who passed away at age 23, is memorialized by the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation and its mission to help those with Type 1 Diabetes.

With a goal of helping youth with Type 1 Diabetes, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation selects Kelly Wolf as its first college scholarship recipient.

DACULA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation has awarded its first college scholarship to a deserving student who is battling Type 1 Diabetes. Kelly Wolf, an 18-year-old from Winter Park, Florida started school this semester at Seminole State College and is interested in pursuing a career in hospitality and tourism. Kelly, who initially battled Bilateral Wilms’ Tumor, a form of cancer that involves the kidneys, developed Type 1 Diabetes as a result of her cancer treatments. “Being awarded the scholarship is a huge honor and allows me to focus on school and not have to work extra hours to help pay for my education,” said Miss Wolf. “My family and I will forever be grateful to the Ruggieri family and their foundation.”

“I know that Sophia is looking down and smiling, knowing that her foundation is able to help others who are battling Type 1,” said Frank Ruggieri, Sophia’s father and President of the Foundation.

About The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those with Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, raised over $49,000 and is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, traveling, and her dog Koda.

In addition to helping Type 1 diabetics attend college, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation is committed to supporting Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. In addition, the

Foundation will help provide medical equipment and supplies to those with the disease.

For more information about the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation, including how you can participate in your own stroll or make a donation, please visit www.SophiaRuggieriFoundation.org

