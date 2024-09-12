City of Benkelman Builds State and Local Partnerships to Develop Aesthetic Appeal, New Infrastructure

From left to right (Robyn Mathews, Administrative Assistant for the City of Benkelman; Ashley Rice-Gerlach, Southwest Nebraska Business Development Consultant for DED; Tammy Buffington, Mayor of Benkelmen).

City honored for continued leadership in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community program.

The city of Benkelman (pop. 787) has earned state recognition for leading partnerships to facilitate local façade, downtown, and infrastructure improvements. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Benkelman’s requalification in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. Ashley Rice-Gerlach serves as DED’s Southwest Nebraska Business Development Consultant and connects communities with state and federal programs to encourage economic growth. Gerlach recognized city leaders for Benkelman’s success in the LCC program during a special presentation on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Benkelman is one of 28 Nebraska communities to qualify for the LCC program. DED created the program in 2011 to help local leaders adapt to ongoing changes in economic development. Qualifying communities must demonstrate an understanding for and preparedness in strategic and community planning, display readiness in technological development, and invest in new and existing businesses. Nebraska LCCs earn designation in the program for five years. During that time, they are required to maintain and develop local websites to position their community for growth. DED first recognized the City of Benkelman as an LCC in 2018; the community earned program recertification in 2024.

Over the past several years, city leaders have worked consistently to reinvigorate downtown Benkelman. In 2022, DED allocated $435,000 to the city through funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Downtown Revitalization (DTR) program. A downtown revitalization plan–created through partnerships between Benkelman’s Redevelopment Authority, the Chamber, and local businesses–set the foundation for downtown improvement initiatives. The project includes renovation of up to 15 privately owned commercial building façades, along with meeting public safety and energy efficiency needs. Façade improvements are currently underway in several downtown businesses.

In 2023, Benkelman voters approved a city sales tax for infrastructure development. Funding from this newly allocated resource will allow for street repairs, as well as the replacement of water and sewer lines.

Administrative Assistant Robyn Mathews spearheaded efforts to help Benkelman qualify for recertification in the LCC program.

“Strong local leadership emphasizes our community’s commitment to growth, which is a vital component of Nebraska’s successful LCC program,” said Benkelman Mayor Tammy Buffington. “Robyn only recently joined our team and has since become an integral player in our city office. We are grateful for her endurance, grace, and diligence in solidifying Benkelman’s ongoing LCC status.”

Local leaders have prioritized efforts to market southwest Nebraska’s quality of life. Benkelman’s Chamber of Commerce recently created outdoor façade improvements with a new mural in Ward Bond Memorial Park. In addition, the city contracted with Benkelman-based eLime Technology to develop a city website, which showcases Benkelman’s community calendar and additional attractions.

Gerlach serves an 18-county region for DED in southwest Nebraska and specializes in community and downtown development. For the past eight years, she’s worked consistently with Benkelman leaders to encourage ongoing growth and marketing efforts through the LCC program.

“As southwest Nebraska’s development network continues to grow, communities are focused on the value of local investments–among business and community leaders, volunteers, and our youth,” Gerlach said. “These partners are giving our rural communities a chance to grow organically and prioritize needs that are unique to each city. Benkelman’s recent façade and infrastructure improvements show its long-term commitment to growth, which will further encourage efforts to evolve within Nebraska’s LCC program.”

For information about the Leadership Certified Community Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov, 308-627-3151, or visit