BioMatrix.ai Surpasses 1 Million Users on the BioMatrix App

BioMatrix Surpasses 1 Million Users BioMatrix CTO Jack Wang Speaks at InnoBlock 2024

UBI Project Achieves Unprecedented 50,000% Growth in Recent Months, Surpassing 1 Million Users on the BioMatrix App.

Reaching 1 million users is testament to our mission of 'AI Tokens for All'” — Arthur Qin, Founder of BioMatrix

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioMatrix, a leading platform at the intersection of Web3 and AI technologies, announced a significant milestone by surpassing 1 million registered users on its app. This news was shared by BioMatrix's Chief Technology Officer, Jack Wang, during his keynote at the InnoBlock 2024 Web3 Innovation Festival, held as part of Token 2049 in Singapore.

In his remarks, Wang addressed the growing concern about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce, highlighting fears of widespread job displacement. He emphasized the crucial role that Web3 technologies can play in addressing these challenges by creating decentralized, user-owned platforms. According to Wang, such platforms can foster economic self-sufficiency through innovations like Universal Basic Income (UBI). By leveraging BioMatrix’s platform, individuals can gain direct access to digital assets and explore new income streams, ensuring financial inclusion in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Launched in April 2024, BioMatrix has experienced exponential growth in demand signals for its digital Universal Basic Income (UBI) solutions during times of global economic change. At the core of this growth is the groundbreaking Proof of You (PoY) AI Tokens, the world’s first free-for-life AI tokens. Upon registering on the BioMatrix app, users receive PoY AI Tokens each month for 60 years—ensuring lifelong access to digital assets.

PoY AI Tokens represent a new generation of completely personalized artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Currently available on Google Play, the App Store and on a web-app, the BioMatrix app also provides users the opportunity to engage in the project's growing ecosystem that includes interactive games, videos, and will soon launch opportunities to exchange PoY AI Tokens for goods and services.

“Reaching 1 million users is testament to our mission of 'AI Tokens for All'," said Arthur Qin, Founder of BioMatrix. "We do this by providing each user with free PoY AI Tokens for life, removing financial obstacles and opening new avenues for millions. Our AI-powered project ensures security, accessibility, and efficiency while we continue to drive value for current and future users through the adoption of PoY AI Tokens.

Key Highlights:

Rapid Growth: BioMatrix launched in April 2024 and has quickly surpassed 1 million registered users, experiencing over 50,000% growth in recent months.

Free Distribution: PoY AI Tokens are distributed to users at no cost via the BioMatrix mobile and desktop app, ensuring accessibility for anyone with an internet connection.

Lifelong UBI: Users receive free PoY AI Tokens every month for 60 years, providing a long-term digital Universal Basic Income.

Register Today: To increase one’s chances of gaining a significant number of PoY AI Tokens one must register today as the PoY bonus decreases as more users join the BioMatrix.

Global Reach: BioMatrix is committed to expanding worldwide, fostering financial inclusion and promoting equality for all.

About BioMatrix

BioMatrix is revolutionizing the field of financial inclusion through Proof of You (PoY) AI Tokens and giving users the key to Universal Basic Income with secure, feeless digital asset transactions. Through the use of advanced biometric technology and blockchain, BioMatrix empowers individuals to receive and trade personalized AI tokens, enabling long-term economic sustainability. With over 1 million users since its inception in April 2024, it is at the forefront of innovation in Web3, bridging the space between traditional and decentralized finance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: media@biomatrix.ai

Web: www.biomatrix.ai

