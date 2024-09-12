Ukraine: 3 ICRC staff killed after shelling hits aid distribution site in Donetsk region

The distribution of humanitarian assistance had not begun, and no residents were affected by the explosion.

“I condemn attacks on Red Cross personnel in the strongest terms. It’s unconscionable that shelling would hit an aid distribution site. Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the loss of our colleagues and care for the injured. This tragedy unleashes a wave of grief all too familiar to those who have lost loved ones in armed conflict,” said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

The ICRC team was preparing to distribute wood and coal briquettes in Viroliubivka village to vulnerable households to help them prepare for the upcoming winter when the vehicles they were using were hit.

ICRC teams are regularly present in the Donetsk region, and our vehicles are clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem. The deaths of three ICRC colleagues come amid a sharp rise in the number of humanitarians killed around the world over the last two years.

The ICRC urgently calls for the respect of international humanitarian law, including by taking every precaution possible to ensure that those engaged in humanitarian activities are not targeted or caught in hostilities.