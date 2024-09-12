Fanatics Sportsbook & Washington Spirit Launch Groundbreaking Partnership For Market Access in Washington, D.C.

Fanatics Sportsbook’s First Team Deal in Women’s Sports

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most rewarding sportsbook is coming to Washington, D.C. on September 12 with an assist from the Washington Spirit, the premier professional women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C. Fanatics Betting and Gaming has entered into a partnership agreement to become the team’s Official Sports Betting Partner and secure market access for its online sports betting platform.



This is Fanatics Sportsbook's first team sponsorship deal with a professional women’s sports organization. The Washington Spirit is an inaugural member of the NWSL and home to some of the best players in the world who have won championships for both club and country. Currently in second place in the NWSL, the Spirit features numerous gold medalists, global award nominees, league champions and rising stars.

“As we continue to build out our sports betting business, we are excited to partner with the Washington Spirit,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “We will look to grow the Fanatics Sportsbook alongside the growing popularity of women’s soccer and women’s sports generally across the country.”

"We're excited to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "This is another indication of the momentum surrounding the Spirit and women's sports. This collaboration gives us the chance to enter the sports betting space with a trusted brand, all while staying true to our commitment to integrity, empowering women, and creating great experiences for our fans."





The partnership includes marketing assets such as in-stadium signage, digital marketing, Audi Field activations for soccer fans, and many other opportunities for Spirit fans and ticket holders to engage with Fanatics Sportsbook. Sports fans living in and visiting Washington, D.C. can now download the app on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. Fanatics Sportsbook is now 10x more rewarding than the leading sportsbooks* and has introduced some exciting product upgrades, including:

Building a better sportsbook: The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. For customers in Maryland and Virginia, a connected wallet will no longer interrupt service while in the District.

The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. For customers in Maryland and Virginia, a connected wallet will no longer interrupt service while in the District. Responsible Gaming - Fanatics Sportsbook offers customers responsible gaming tools and has partnered with Birches Health Platform to provide online treatment for customers looking to manage their play.

- Fanatics Sportsbook offers customers responsible gaming tools and has partnered with Birches Health Platform to provide online treatment for customers looking to manage their play. FanCash: Customers can now earn up to 10% FanCash back on their bets, win or lose. The bigger the odds, the bigger the FanCash rewards to spend on jerseys, hats, Bonus Bets, and more.**

Customers can now earn up to 10% FanCash back on their bets, win or lose. The bigger the odds, the bigger the FanCash rewards to spend on jerseys, hats, Bonus Bets, and more.** Discover: Get everything a customer cares about including marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed.

Get everything a customer cares about including marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed. Search: Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet.

Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet. Soccer: The top professional soccer leagues, including the NWSL, are available on the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The top professional soccer leagues, including the NWSL, are available on the Fanatics Sportsbook. Your New Home for Parlays: Fanatics Sportsbook recently introduced the largest expansion of parlay offerings and customers can cash out live.



To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center, and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsSportsbook. For footage and information from the Washington Spirit, visit the club’s Media Resources portal. You can follow the Spirit on X @WashSpirit and on Instagram @WashingtonSpirit.

For more information on this historic partnership, please visit the Spirit’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available in twenty-three markets and nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-one retail locations, including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

About Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit is the premier professional women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C. and plays at Audi Field in Buzzard Point. The Spirit was founded on November 21, 2012 and is an inaugural member of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) - the fastest growing sports league in the US. The club is home to some of the best players in the world who have won championships for both club and country. In 2024, the Spirit drafted an epic class of rookies who are already breaking records and wowing fans. For more information about the Spirit, visit WashingtonSpirit.com and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com

Washington Spirit Contact: BClark@washspirit.com

* Based on the FanCash earned from an average of Fanatics Sportsbook customers’ bets between March-May 2024 compared to the loyalty programs of the top 2 sportsbooks by market share.

**FanCash earn is now based on the odds of your bet. To learn more about FanCash, including when you will receive it, see our FanCash terms at https://sportsbook.fanatics.com/legal/all/fancash-program-terms

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b34a1e2-173a-4685-8e20-5f5518f8463b

Fanatics Sportsbook & Washington Spirit Logo lockup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.