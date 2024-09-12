Fundraising screening of “A Girl Like Him” to support LGBTQ+ youth and end homelessness

Award-winning film to be screened in support of True Colors United and Humble Design

DETROIT, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A special screening of the award-winning film A Girl Like Him, directed by Amy S. Weber, will take place at the historic Redford Theater on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. This one-night-only screening event is a special fundraising initiative to support True Colors United and Humble Design to support LGBTQ+ youth and ending homelessness.

The evening promises an unforgettable experience, combining the Michigan premiere of a powerful new film with a meaningful cause. True Colors United was co-founded by musician and activist Cyndi Lauper to end youth homelessness with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community. Humble Design is a non-profit that turns houses into personalized homes for those emerging from homelessness.

“A Girl Like Him” is a coming-of-age drama that has already garnered critical acclaim, winning “Best Of” awards at prestigious film festivals including Cannes World Film Festival, Toronto International Women’s Festival, and New York’s Cinema Awards. The film tells the story of a small-town, non-binary teen navigating the complexities of identity, love, and friendship. A Girl Like Him is a follow-up to Weber’s critically-acclaimed 2015 film A Girl Like Her, which brought the issue of bullying to the forefront through the story of a high school girl who is pushed to the brink by her peers. This new film builds on Weber’s commitment to telling powerful, socially relevant stories through her company, Radish Creative Group.

Reflecting on the impact of her work, Weber shared, “This time, I wanted to focus on a coming-of-age story centered around a small town, non-binary teen coming to terms with their true self. A Girl Like Him is a film our world needs now more than ever. My hope is that with this film and event, we can help in some way to bring much-needed empathy, understanding, and change.”

In the United States, 4.2 million youth experience homelessness each year, with LGBTQ+ youth 120% more likely to experience homelessness. True Colors United is working to ensure LGBTQ+ young people are centered in the solutions so that no young people are left out in the movement to end youth homelessness and the issues they face worldwide. So far this year, nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have either been introduced, are advancing across House and Senate floors, or have passed, across the United States. To put the severity of this into perspective, last year there were 503 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced, with over half of them targeting trans youth.

On the issue of homelessness, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 50% of families return to homelessness within one year of securing housing. Two-time Emmy nominated TV series, Welcome Home, centered on Humble Design's mission of service. Through their work, fewer than 2% of the families they serve have returned to the shelter system, helping to keep families from slipping back into homelessness.

The event will feature a VIP pre-event reception, a red-carpet experience produced by Golden World Global Group, and a chance to meet the cast and crew. Following the screening, a question-and-answer session will be held with Weber, representatives from True Colors United, Treger Strasberg from Humble Design, and members of the cast.

Tickets for the premiere are available now, and supporters are encouraged to act quickly as space is limited. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.redfordtheatre.com/events/a-girl-like-him-2024 . Watch the trailer for A Girl Like Him here. Watch sneak peek clips of the film here and here.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Location: Redford Theater, 17360 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI 48219

Redford Theater, 17360 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI 48219 Tickets: $25

$25 VIP Pre-Event Reception: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Red Carpet & Public Event: Doors open at 6:15 PM

Doors open at 6:15 PM Film Screening: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Q&A Session: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Evening attire only

About Amy S. Weber: Amy S. Weber is an acclaimed filmmaker known for her deeply personal and socially relevant films. Her previous work, A Girl Like Her, was a groundbreaking film streamed on Netflix that brought the issue of bullying to the forefront and resonated with audiences worldwide.

About True Colors United: True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ+ young people. Through a wide array of programs and advocacy efforts, True Colors United ensures that the voices of those with lived experiences are heard and respected in the movement to end youth homelessness. Learn more at www.truecolorsunited.org.

About Humble Design: Humble Design, with warehouses in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, San Diego, and Seattle, has furnished more than 2,500 homes and transformed the lives of more than 10,000 people since 2009. Their human-centered approach improves health and well-being and is revolutionizing the way we think about homeless services. Emerging from homelessness is just the beginning of the journey. Their clients often arrive with only a bag full of their belongings to a space with no bed, dishes, or other basic items that make a house a home. The clients report improvements in physical, mental, social, and financial health driven by having personalized homes and positive interactions with Humble that made them feel accepted and cared for. Join the movement of empathy at www.humbledesign.org.

