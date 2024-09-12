NFL Alumni & Giants Great Victor Cruz Team Up To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Campaign highlights importance of tradition, family and health; Also addresses prevalence of excess weight & obesity within Hispanic community

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA) and its members are honored to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by expanding its nationwide ‘Tackle Obesity’ initiative to focus on the Hispanic community. The NFLA ‘Tackle Obesity’ initiative shares a message of better health - and hope - to those living with obesity. From September 15 through October 15, New York Giants football great and Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz, who is of Puerto Rican decent, will serve as program Ambassador. Locally, the New York Giants organization is lending a ‘Giant Blue’ hand in support of Hispanic Heritage Month by running themed videos in-stadium, sharing content during weekly programming and driving social media activity. (Watch video here)



While the campaign focuses on Hispanic culture and strong family traditions, it also addresses the importance of improved health and wellness. Many may be unaware of the prevalence of obesity within communities of Hispanic descent. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), 45.6% of Hispanic adults live with obesity, the second highest when compared to other ethnic or racial minority groups. Obesity can lead to long-term health risks including heart and cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancers and more.



“Many in the Hispanic community may not be aware that living with a disease like obesity can impact the rest of your health,” says Giants alum Victor Cruz. “That’s why campaigns like ‘Tackle Obesity’ are so important in helping educate others about their options. This hits close to home for me, as people in my own family - including my grandmother, mother and sister - have been impacted by excess weight and diabetes. Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time for us to come together to focus on our culture and strong family traditions, which should include committing to a healthier tomorrow for ourselves and our loved ones.”



NFLA CEO Brad Edwards says: “A core mission is taking care of our communities. Encouraging others toward improved wellness and long-term health is a powerful and essential public health service. We’re honored to partake in Hispanic Heritage Month, a time of great celebration, love and family. We are grateful to contribute to spreading a message of hope, health, and happiness to the Hispanic community and beyond.”



This collaboration underscores the NFLA's dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting communities in their pursuit of wellness, in line with the rich cultural values that Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates. For more information about the NFLA’s Tackle Obesity initiative, please visit nflalumni.org. The NFLA is proud to partner with healthcare company Novo Nordisk Inc. on this initiative.



About NFL Alumni Association:



NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. The NFL Alumni’s triple mission is “Caring for Community” along with “Caring for Kids” and “Caring for Our Own”. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for charities through their 40 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for 57 years and has raised millions of dollars for worthwhile causes of local impact. The NFLA also serves to aid, assist and inform its members and their families. Alumni members are offered a diverse package of wellness, business, career, and legal services to help members and their families be healthy, productive, and connected to one another.

