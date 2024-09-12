FSBN Unveils Bold Rebranding: FrankSocial Becomes VOCL – A New Era for Free Speech and Social Media!

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSBN is thrilled to announce the official rebranding of FrankSocial to VOCL, set to launch on September 30, 2024. This transformative change marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to amplify voices that champion truth, freedom, and faith.



VOCL is more than a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. As an integral part of the FrankSpeech Broadcast Network, VOCL continues to be a powerful platform for sharing unfiltered truth and meaningful conversations, now with a renewed focus and enhanced capabilities.

With the launch of VOCL, FrankSocial users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

- Four Dynamic Feeds: Stay organized and informed with VOCL’s four distinct feeds. The ‘For You’ stream brings you the latest videos and podcasts from FSBN show hosts; the ‘Election’ stream provides up-to-date state-by-state coverage; the ‘Following’ stream tailors content from the accounts you follow; and the ‘Groups’ stream aggregates posts from all your joined groups into one convenient location.

- Featured Shows and Podcasts: Discover and connect with your favorite influencers through the Featured section, which highlights top FrankSpeech shows and podcast channels.

- Engage with Communities: Dive into Groups to find and connect with communities that align with your interests and participate in engaging discussions.

This rebranding is set to strengthen our community and reinforce our shared values of truth, freedom, and faith. We invite everyone to get excited for the enhanced features and refreshed experience VOCL will bring.

About FSBN

FSBN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FrankSpeech Network, Inc. (OTCPink: INCTD), is dedicated to providing a platform that upholds the principles of free speech, community engagement, and the free flow of ideas. FrankSpeech is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021 to provide a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels. Visit https://frankspeech.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Josh Shave

Chief Marketing Officer

investor@fsbn.com

