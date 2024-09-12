ENGIE enters a partnership with Ares Management for a 2.7 GW portfolio of Renewables and Storage Assets in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced that it recently closed a partnership with Ares Management Infrastructure Opportunities funds (Ares). This transaction represents the largest operating portfolio sell down for ENGIE in the U.S. and is one of the largest sales completed in the renewables sector based on total capacity. ENGIE will retain a controlling share in the portfolio and will continue to operate and manage the assets.

The overall 2.7 GW portfolio consists of 15 projects in operation across ERCOT, MISO, PJM and SPP, of which 53% is solar, 25% wind and 22% co-located battery storage capacity.

“We are delighted that ENGIE and Ares will be partners in such a large-scale renewables and co-located storage portfolio to further accelerate the energy transition towards a net zero future,” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. “The investment by Ares reflects ENGIE’s proven and recognized track record in developing, building, operating and financing renewable assets, both in North America and globally”.

ENGIE is a leader in the net zero energy transition and currently has more than 8 GW of renewable production in operation or construction across the U.S. and Canada. Globally, ENGIE has an aspiration to add 4 GW per year through 2025, with North America as a material contributor to that growth. This transaction supports ENGIE’s strategy in North America by simultaneously recycling capital and adding a leading infrastructure investor to ENGIE’s select pool of partners.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ENGIE, a global leader in clean energy, on this highly contracted, attractive portfolio,” said Steve Porto, Partner in Ares’ Infrastructure Opportunities strategy. “This partnership provides diversification across proven technology and geography at scale alongside a strong operator. We look forward to continuing to provide the capital and experience needed to support the energy transition and build-out of climate infrastructure.”

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 96,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $447 billion of assets under management, with more than 2,950 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

