Shapiro Administration Invests $3.5 Million to Support Expansion of Lancaster County Cookie Company Taylor Chip, Growing Pennsylvania’s Ag Sector

With support from DCED, the cookie company is investing $15.1 million to expand — creating at least 35 new jobs and retaining an additional 23 jobs statewide.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing $3.5 million to support the expansion of cookie maker Taylor Chip in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania-based company’s $15.1 million expansion project will include the creation of at least 35 new, full-time jobs and retention of an additional 23 jobs statewide.

Taylor Chip will build a new, 25,000-square-foot facility at its existing location at 1780 Columbia Avenue in West Hempfield Township. The new facility will allow the company to expand its cookie manufacturing operation and add ice cream production capabilities. Taylor Chip plans to use locally sourced dairy for its new ice cream line – growing Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector, which was one of five priority sectors identified in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy.

“Since day one, my Administration has prioritized making meaningful investments to help position Pennsylvania as an economic leader and grow our agriculture sector — there is no better place than Pennsylvania for businesses to flourish, and homegrown companies like Taylor Chip are great examples of the success that can be achieved in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “Taylor Chip’s growth is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in Pennsylvania, and it underscores the vital role local businesses play in driving economic progress, creating jobs, and strengthening our communities.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) for a $2,625,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $470,076 extension of a Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program grant that was originally awarded to Taylor Chip in 2019.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in companies like Taylor Chip that are helping bolster agriculture in Pennsylvania. We look forward to seeing this Pennsylvania-based company expand and thrive here in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Agriculture, one of Pennsylvania’s most important industries, is included in the five key industries we’re focusing on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy.”

Agriculture, which contributes $132.5 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy, is one of the industries highlighted in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in almost 20 years.

As part of the Commonwealth’s funding proposal to Taylor Chip, the company also has applied for a $400,000 grant through the Department of Agriculture’s Resilient Food System Infrastructure (RFSI) grant program.

“Helping food manufacturers like Taylor Chip expand in Pennsylvania creates new opportunities for the local farms that supply their ingredients,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s a win-win investment that helps Pennsylvania stay on top as America’s snack food capital and demonstrates the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for growth in the industry that feeds us all.”

Taylor Chip was founded by husband-and-wife team Doug and Sara Taylor in 2018. The company currently has seven locations in Pennsylvania: Harrisburg, Hershey, Intercourse, Lancaster, York, and two new locations in Philadelphia. Taylor Chip also ships its cookies nationwide.

“Taylor Chip is extremely honored to be partnering with Pennsylvania in the next big expansion of our product line and manufacturing abilities,” said Doug Taylor, founder and CEO of Taylor Chip. “We are grateful for the Shapiro Administration and the work they’ve done to support and grow the spirit of entrepreneurship within Pennsylvania.”

This expansion project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced over $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

