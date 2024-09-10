DHS Encourages Wisconsinites to Get Vaccinated as Respiratory Illness Season Begins

For Immediate Release September 12, 2024

Vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV arriving across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses this fall. An updated COVID-19 and a new annual flu vaccine are now available to protect against COVID-19 and flu strains circulating this season. RSV vaccines are also available for people who are eligible, including most older adults and people who are pregnant. An RSV antibody to protect infants from severe illness will be available October 1.

"In the fall, viruses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19, start to increase across Wisconsin and spread through communities, workplaces, schools, and other places people live, work, and play," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "While they may only cause mild sickness for some people, for others, like older adults, infants, and those with underlying health risks, they can cause serious illness and even death. Vaccines are safe and effective, and we encourage Wisconsinites to talk to their health care providers to see what’s best for them."

Currently in Wisconsin, COVID-19 activity is elevated statewide, especially in children younger than 5 years old and adults over the age of 65. Flu and RSV activity is low, but levels are expected to increase. DHS recommends the following seasonal vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Flu (Influenza)

The flu vaccine is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older. This is especially important for those at highest risk of experiencing severe symptoms, including older adults, people with chronic health conditions, people who are pregnant, and young children.

COVID-19

It is recommended everyone 6 months and older get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The 2024–2025 vaccine is formulated to protect against currently circulating variants of COVID-19 and will protect people from the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter.

RSV

People who are age 60 and older

A single dose of RSV vaccine is recommended for people who are age 60 or older who have not already received an RSV vaccine, especially people who are:

Age 75 and older.

People ages 60–74 who have certain chronic medical conditions, like lung or heart disease, or who live in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and are at increased risk of severe RSV.

RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, meaning older adults do not need to get a dose every RSV season.

Pregnant people and infants

DHS recommends either maternal RSV vaccination or infant and young child immunization with monoclonal antibodies to prevent severe disease in infants. Most infants will not need both. Certain pregnant people should get the maternal RSV vaccine to protect their infant, because infants are especially at risk of severe RSV. CDC recommends one dose of the vaccine be given to pregnant people when they are 32–36 weeks and 6 days pregnant, between September 1 and January 31.

If a pregnant person does not receive the maternal RSV vaccine, an RSV antibody shot is recommended for infants less than 8 months old and some toddlers to protect them from severe RSV. This antibody, called nirsevimab, will be available October 1- March 31.

How to get a vaccine

Vaccine appointments are being made available by health care providers, clinics, and pharmacies as shipments of vaccine arrive. To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents are encouraged to check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, community clinic, or visit vaccines.gov. If they do not have health insurance, or their health insurance does not cover vaccines, there are programs that can help, including the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

Eligible Wisconsinites can get their flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccine at the same time.

"Vaccines are proven to be a safe and effective way to protect yourself and those around you from the most common respiratory viruses this season. Not only can vaccines prevent the most severe symptoms of these illnesses, they can also reduce the chance that you can spread disease to others," said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, DHS Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager. "In addition to getting vaccinated, we encourage Wisconsinites to cover coughs and sneezes, wash or sanitize your hands often, and maintain awareness of the respiratory viruses currently spreading in your community to assess risk when making plans."

Respiratory season tools and data

As part of its year-round mission to track the spread of illness in Wisconsin, DHS monitors both vaccination rates across the state as well as overall respiratory virus activity reported to DHS by health care providers and labs across the state. The data will be available on new respiratory data webpages summarizing overall respiratory activity, emergency department data, and laboratory testing data. DHS also offers immunization data dashboards for COVID-19, flu, and RSV for Wisconsin residents.