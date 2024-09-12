State funds for local law enforcement lead to arrests of over 6,900 criminals for property and retail theft

Taking down organized retail and property crime

Agencies have reported the following highlights from the second quarter period of the grant cycle:

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 105 suspects through grant-funded blitz operations and applied grant funding to install and use mobile flock cameras and vehicle trackers.

The Citrus Heights Police Department, along with the Sacramento Police Department, Rancho Cordova Police Department, Roseville Police Department, and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in February 2024 used a grant-funded information center and technology to locate and arrest a suspect who had stolen more than $265,000 in products from JCPenney.

In Santa Clara County, the grant helped fund the takedown and prosecution of a large operation involving the theft and resale of items stolen from TJ Maxx stores and other retailers in San Jose. Nearly half a million dollars in items were stolen and the Santa Clara County District Attorney charged the nine suspects with multiple felony counts.

The Placer County District Attorney and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office used their funding to, among other things, create publicity campaigns warning the public that retail theft would not be tolerated in their communities.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

This follows Governor Newsom’s recent signing of a robust and historic public safety package to strengthen California’s existing law enforcement tools and better protect Californians.

California law provides existing robust tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to arrest and charge suspects involved in organized retail crime — including up to three years of jail time for organized retail theft. The state has the 10th toughest threshold nationally for prosecutors to charge suspects with a felony, $950. Forty other states — including Texas ($2,500), Alabama ($1,500), and Mississippi ($1,000) — require higher dollar amounts for suspects to be charged with a felony.

Local support to fight organized retail crime

Governor Newsom has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Today’s action builds on the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan – which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and getting guns and drugs off our streets, including by deployment of California Highway Patrol to hot spots including Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco.

Statewide efforts targeting organized retail crime

Last year, the California Highway Patrol reported an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety. And since January 2024, CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is on track to surpass the work in 2023, making 884 arrests and recovering more than a quarter of a million stolen goods valued at over $7.2 million.