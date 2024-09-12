Zero Trust Architecture Market to Reach $108.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 22.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

AI and automation integration and government initiatives offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global zero trust architecture market.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Zero Trust Architecture Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), and End User (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Retail and e-commerce, Energy and Utilities and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the zero trust architecture market was valued at $17.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $108.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global zero trust architecture market is experiencing growth due to increase in cyber threats, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. However, high implementation costs hinder market growth to some extent.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324137

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $17.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $108.1 Billion CAGR 22.7% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Offering, Organization Size, Deployment, End-user and Region. Drivers Increase in Cyber Threats Regulatory Compliance Technological Advancements Opportunities AI and Automation Integration Government Initiative

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-trust-architecture-market/purchase-options

Segment Highlights

The services segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

By offering, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to its ability to provide comprehensive, customizable, and scalable security measures that integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructure, incorporate advanced technologies, and ensure regulatory compliance, making it highly attractive for organizations. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for expert guidance, ongoing support, and managed services to effectively implement and maintain zero-trust architectures, particularly as organizations seek to enhance their cybersecurity posture amid evolving threats.

The small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to substantial resources for implementing comprehensive security solutions, heightened vulnerability to cyberattacks, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements, which is driving the need for robust and scalable zero-trust frameworks to protect critical assets and data. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) segment to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rising cybersecurity threat awareness, digital transformation adoption, and the availability of affordable, scalable zero-trust solutions tailored to their specific security requirements.

The on-premises segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

By deployment, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing, which provides flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This shift towards cloud-based services has expanded the security perimeter, making it essential to secure access to cloud-based apps and data using zero trust architecture. However, the on-premises segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing adoption of zero trust architecture in traditional IT environments, driven by the need for enhanced security and compliance with regulatory requirements, particularly in industries such as finance, healthcare, and government.

The BFSI segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to the sector's increased focus on securing customer data, transactions, and digital assets against evolving cyber threats. However, the BFSI segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in adoption of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, which are driving growth in the sector by enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America led the market share in 2023, owing to presence of major players such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler, which provide early access to cutting-edge solutions. In addition, highly cybersecurity-aware organizations in the region recognize the importance of comprehensive security strategies such as zero trust to safeguard data and systems from cyber threats. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapid digital transformation, increase in cyber threats, and substantial investments in cybersecurity infrastructure across countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324137

Major Industry Players: -

Palo Alto Networks

VMware

Zscaler

Akamai

Microsoft

Cisco

IBM

Citrix

Check Point

Trellix.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global zero trust architecture market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Palo Alto Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, and IBM, a prominent provider of hybrid cloud and AI solutions, announced a partnership aimed at providing customers with AI-driven security solutions. This collaboration highlights both companies' commitment to leveraging their platforms and innovative technologies to enhance cybersecurity measures for their clients.

In September 2021, Fortinet a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, and Linksys, a global leader in wireless networking products, announced a new joint solution to enable enterprise organizations to support and secure work-from-home networks.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.