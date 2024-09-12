Global Food Waste Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food waste management market plays a vital role in addressing global concerns over waste reduction, sustainability, and environmental impact. With nearly a third of all food produced worldwide going to waste, efficient management of this waste is critical for conserving resources, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting a circular economy.

Food waste management involves processes such as recycling, composting, and converting waste into energy. This management is essential for reducing landfill use, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and creating new resources such as biofuels or compost. Applications span across various industries, from residential areas to large-scale industrial operations.

In residential settings, food waste management systems help households reduce waste disposal costs and create nutrient-rich compost for gardening. For example, home composting systems allow residents to recycle food scraps into useful soil enhancers. In industrial sectors, companies benefit from advanced waste-to-energy technologies that convert food waste into renewable energy. This not only minimizes their environmental impact but also reduces operational expenses. For instance, large-scale food processors often use anaerobic digestion systems to produce biogas from organic waste. By embracing food waste management practices, both residential and industrial sectors can contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future, turning waste into valuable resources.

Top Countries with Food Waste Data

China: As the country with the largest population, China generates around 91.6 million tonnes of food waste every year.

India: India, with its second-largest population, discards over 68 million tonnes of food annually. Similar to China, India's high waste levels are largely driven by its massive population.

United States: Although the U.S. has a smaller population compared to China and India, it still wastes over 19 million tonnes of food each year. This issue stems more from consumption habits than from population size, as the U.S. is the largest consumer of food globally.

France and the United Kingdom: These countries each dispose of over 5 million tonnes of food per year. Despite their rich culinary traditions, both France and the U.K. struggle with significant food wastage.

Russia: Russia generates over 4 million tonnes of food waste annually, a figure driven by its vast geographical size and large population.

The United States Holds the Largest Share of the Food Waste Management Market



The United States holds the largest share of the global food waste management market, driven by its extensive food production and consumption patterns. With a large population and a highly developed food industry, the country generates a substantial amount of food waste annually. In response, the U.S. government and private sectors have adopted advanced waste management strategies to mitigate environmental impact and promote sustainability.

One key driver is the growing focus on reducing landfill waste and converting food waste into energy. For example, many U.S. cities have implemented municipal composting programs, allowing residents to separate food scraps for composting instead of sending them to landfills. California, a leader in sustainability, has introduced legislation mandating the diversion of organic waste from landfills, encouraging both residential and industrial sectors to adopt more sustainable practices.

In the industrial sector, major food companies have integrated anaerobic digestion systems to convert waste into biogas, providing renewable energy. A prominent example is the grocery retailer Kroger, which uses anaerobic digestion to process food waste and produce energy for its distribution centers. These initiatives not only reduce waste but also contribute to energy conservation and cost savings. The United States proactive approach to food waste management places it at the forefront of the global market, driving innovation and sustainability.

Agricultural Inputs and Resources Used to Produce Food Waste in U.S.

In the U.S., significant agricultural inputs and resources contribute to the production of food waste. Vast quantities of water, energy, land, and fertilizers are used to grow food that often goes uneaten. Water, in particular, is heavily consumed in irrigation, while energy is required for farming equipment, transportation, and refrigeration. Fertilizers and pesticides further add to the environmental and financial costs. When food is wasted, these resources are effectively squandered, increasing the strain on the environment and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. This highlights the urgent need for improved food waste management across the country.

An USDA study estimates that about 30 million acres of cropland are required annually to produce the food and animal feed, including dairy, meat, and eggs, that Americans discard. Additionally, nearly 4.2 trillion gallons of irrigation water are wasted, with 2.35 trillion gallons used solely for growing the fruits and vegetables that end up as waste. Fruits and vegetables account for the majority of pesticide waste, while the bulk of the cropland and fertilizer is used to produce livestock feed, highlighting the significant environmental impact of food waste.

Cropland 30 Million Acres Irrigation Water 4.2 Trillion Gallons Pesticides 780 Million Pounds Fertilizers (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash) 5.6 Billion Pounds

Following are the major companies active within the food waste management market:

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.

Biffa

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Cleanaway

Covanta Ltd.

DS Smith

FCC Recycling (UK) Limited

Remondis SE & Co., KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Rumpke

Stericycle, Inc.

Suez

Veolia

Waste Management, Inc.

Other Industry Participants

Global Food Waste Management Market



By Waste Type

Cereals

Dairy and Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Fish and Seafood

Meat and Poultry

Oilseeds and Pulses

Roots and Tubers

Others

By Service



Prevention

Collection

Transfer

Recycling

Landfill

Others

By Source



Residential

Industrial

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

