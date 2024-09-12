Herbicides Market Size to Hit USD 63.0 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.3%, Driven by Rising Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops and Precision Agriculture: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Adoption of genetically modified crops increases the need for effective weed management, driving herbicide usage.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global herbicides market (제초제 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for herbicides is estimated to reach US$ 63.0 billion by the end of 2034.

A prominent driver is the rise of precision agriculture techniques. Farmers are increasingly adopting precision farming methods, including satellite imagery, drones, and GPS technology, to precisely target herbicide application. This not only optimizes weed control but also minimizes herbicide usage, reducing environmental impact and costs.

An emerging driver is the growing concern over herbicide resistance. As weeds develop resistance to traditional herbicides, there's a heightened demand for novel herbicide formulations and alternative weed management strategies. This has spurred innovation in herbicide development, with companies investing in new active ingredients and modes of action to combat resistant weeds effectively.

Regulatory changes and shifts in consumer preferences are influencing herbicide market dynamics. Increased scrutiny of pesticide usage and stricter regulations on chemical residues in food products are driving demand for safer and more sustainable herbicide solutions. Companies are responding by developing bio-based herbicides and exploring natural weed control methods to meet evolving regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Climate change is emerging as a significant driver in the herbicide market. Shifts in weather patterns and the spread of invasive species are altering weed distribution and prevalence, necessitating adaptive weed management strategies and driving demand for herbicides tailored to changing environmental conditions.

Herbicides Market: Competitive Landscape

In the herbicides market, competition is fierce among major players striving for market dominance and innovation. Agrochemical giants like Bayer AG, BASF SE, and Syngenta AG command significant market share with extensive product portfolios and global reach. Companies such as DowDuPont and Corteva Agriscience continuously invest in research and development to introduce novel herbicide formulations and technologies.

Regional players also play a vital role, catering to local agricultural needs and preferences. Price competitiveness, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability are key factors shaping competition in this dynamic market, driving companies to focus on product differentiation and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge. Some prominent players are as follows:

Nutrien

Bayer AG

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

ICL Group Ltd.

Syngenta Group (NI) B.V.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

PI Industries

Product Portfolio

FMC Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of agricultural solutions, including crop protection products, plant health technologies, and innovative agricultural chemicals , empowering farmers worldwide to enhance crop yields and sustainability.

, empowering farmers worldwide to enhance crop yields and sustainability. Nufarm specializes in crop protection and seed solutions, providing farmers with a diverse range of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Their innovative products support sustainable agriculture practices and promote healthier crops.

Their innovative products support sustainable agriculture practices and promote healthier crops. PI Industries excels in agrochemical manufacturing and custom synthesis solutions, delivering high-quality active ingredients and formulations to global agricultural markets. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, PI Industries supports farmers in optimizing crop productivity and profitability.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Glyphosate remains the leading product segment in the herbicides market, with its broad-spectrum weed control capabilities and widespread usage worldwide.

Cereals & grains emerge as the leading application segment in the herbicides market, driving significant demand for weed management solutions globally.

North America leads the herbicides market, driven by extensive agricultural land, advanced farming techniques, and high adoption rates of herbicide technologies.

Herbicides Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for food production due to rising population drives herbicide market growth.

Adoption of genetically modified crops necessitates effective weed management, boosting herbicide usage.

Growing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices promotes eco-friendly herbicide formulations.

Expansion of agricultural land and mechanization in emerging economies fuel herbicide market growth.

Technological advancements in herbicide formulations and application methods enhance efficacy and minimize environmental impact.

Global Herbicides Market: Regional Profile

The global herbicides market exhibits diverse regional profiles, each influenced by unique agricultural practices, regulatory frameworks, and environmental concerns. North America emerges as a significant market player, driven by extensive agricultural land and advanced farming techniques. Key herbicide manufacturers like Bayer AG and Corteva Agriscience dominate this region, offering a wide range of herbicides tailored to local crop varieties and weed pressures.

North America emerges as a significant market player, driven by extensive agricultural land and advanced farming techniques. Key herbicide manufacturers like Bayer AG and Corteva Agriscience dominate this region, offering a wide range of herbicides tailored to local crop varieties and weed pressures. In Europe, stringent regulations regarding pesticide usage and increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices shape the herbicides market landscape. Companies like BASF SE and Syngenta AG focus on developing eco-friendly herbicide formulations to comply with regulatory standards while meeting farmer demands for effective weed control.

Companies like BASF SE and Syngenta AG focus on developing eco-friendly herbicide formulations to comply with regulatory standards while meeting farmer demands for effective weed control. The Asia Pacific region presents immense growth opportunities fueled by expanding agricultural activities and rising demand for food security. Countries like China and India drive market growth, with companies such as UPL Limited and Nufarm Limited catering to diverse crop portfolios and farming practices. Government initiatives promoting mechanization and modernization of agriculture further boost herbicide adoption in the region.

Herbicides Market: Key Segments

By Product

Acetochlor

2,4-D

Glyphosate

Atrazine

Others

By Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Nurseries, Turf, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

