USAHS Announces Upcoming 2024 Mental Health Summit Event to Boost Mental Health Care Support and Services

Participants will engage with experts and best practices, earn continuing education units, explore innovative approaches to behavioral and psychiatric health.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) announced today its third annual Mental Health Summit 2024: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Behavioral Health to take place September 28. The Summit is available both in person and virtually, and aims to advance behavioral healthcare support systems for those living with a mental health disorder.



A 2023 survey by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) found that one in five adults live with a mental illness. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) made a recent call to urgently transform mental health care attitudes to better address the needs of the increasing number of impacted individuals. Through expert-led discussions and real-world case studies, health science students and practitioners in healthcare fields will learn how to identify and apply effective strategies and innovative approaches to improve behavioral health outcomes. The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and offers IACET CEUs for its learning events. It also partners with respected community organizations to enhance mental health care for vulnerable populations.

The seminar will also feature keynote speaker Heather Luing, MD who has two decades of experience as a psychiatrist. She is triple board-certified in general psychiatry, forensic psychiatry and addiction medicine, and is considered a thought leader in the emerging field of interventional psychiatry. Through her application of cutting-edge treatments, she is well-experienced in helping patients with severe and hard-to-treat depression and anxiety. Dr. Luing has spent the majority of her career leading various facilities in Florida as medical director or chief medical officer. Learn more about the additional Summit event speakers.

Attend the USAHS Mental Health Summit 2024 event to learn more about how to be a part of the collective effort to advance behavioral healthcare and make a difference in our communities. Join a collaborative group of RN, APRN, PT, OT, PTA, OTA, SLP, LCSW, Behavioral/Mental Health students and professionals by signing up here: https://cpe.usa.edu/learn/public/catalog/view/8 .

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners. The University offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and healthcare administration graduate programs as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states—California, Florida and Texas—and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wascsenior.org . The University is transforming society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its Certified B Corp status. Follow USAHS on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and TikTok . To learn more, visit: usa.edu/.

