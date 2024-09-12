IDS Next Opens New State-of-the-Art Head Office in Bangalore

IDS Next is excited to announce the opening of its new headquarters at Manyata Tech Park, Bangalore, the city’s largest integrated township.

This facility embodies our vision of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, and we invite everyone to visit and see firsthand how IDS Next is redefining the future of hospitality.” — Binu Mathews

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS Next is excited to announce the opening of its new headquarters at Manyata Tech Park, Bangalore, the city’s largest integrated township. With the relocation to one of Bangalore’s premium technology parks, this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey of growth.

The office offers a dynamic workspace designed to enhance both customer experiences and employee well-being.

Our new head office is equipped with the latest facilities, including audio-visual setups. It offers an enhanced experience to our customers and partners who visit us, allowing them to explore our product offerings firsthand and engage with our team of experts.

In addition to customer-centric advancements, the headquarters is thoughtfully designed to create an ideal, holistic workspace for our employees. Ergonomic facilities have been incorporated throughout, prioritising comfort and productivity, and fostering a sense of well-being among our team members.

Also significant is how the inauguration of the new head office happened in parallel to IDS Next, which is celebrating 37 years in the industry.

The new headquarters represents a significant step forward in IDS Next’s commitment to both its customers and our employees. As one of the largest technology providers in the region, innovation has been a core value for the company. With the opening of the new office in Manyata Technology Park, IDS Next lives by that value, promising only the best amenities to its customers, partners and employees.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 220+ hotel chains, 300,000+ rooms, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure venues across the globe and is trusted by multiple renowned hospitality brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group. For more, www.idsnext.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.