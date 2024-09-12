Gold Rock Holdings, Inc.'s (GRHI) K-Project Division Secures AI-Powered Contract for Real-Time Translation Services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. , Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI) ("Company) announces a significant contract that leverages the Company's K-Project advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The agreement represents a significant milestone, expanding its technology platform into AI-driven language services.



The contract has four (4) key points:

1. Contract Focus - The agreement centers on utilizing GRHI's proprietary AI technology for real-time language and document translation, real-time information retrieval in a heads-up-display configuration, and general purpose co-pilot activities that assist with activities such as responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and prioritizing prospect and customer care actions.

2. Ongoing Partnership - The agreement is not a one-time project but an ongoing contractual relationship, highlighting the long-term potential and reliability of GRHI's AI solutions.

3. AI IP Expansion - The contract further solidifies GRHI's position in the AI intellectual property space, adding to its growing portfolio of AI applications.

4. Real-Time Capabilities - The K-Project Division's AI ability provides real-time translation services for complex documents, like RFPs and real-time heads-up information for customer-facing agents, demonstrating the Company's advanced AI technology and its practical applications in the business world.

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc.'s CEO, Marcus Daley, states, "The contract is a testament to the power and versatility of our AI technology. By providing real-time AI services targeted at real enterprise use-cases, we're not just breaking down language barriers – we're accelerating business processes and information, opening new opportunities for our clients on a global scale."

The Company expects this K-Project division's contract to positively impact its revenue stream and open doors for similar partnerships in the future. GRHI remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global market.

For further information, contact the Company at 757-306-6090 and email: contact@goldrockholdings.us .

About Gold Rock Holdings, Inc . (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI)

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), through its K-Project division, provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, specializing in advanced language processing and real-time translation technologies. With a strong focus on innovation and practical applications of AI, GRHI continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary LOOT8, Inc. "(LOOT8), focuses on innovation in the rapidly evolving world of AI, digital assets, and blockchain technology. LOOT8™ is an innovative enterprise-level content management platform. LOOT8™ is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era, integrating a suite of advanced tools; the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement, a community of "SuperFans." Available in the App Store, Google Play Store, and in the browser, LOOT8™ seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences, and sports. The Company’s dedicated and experienced Management team seeks to find unique and cutting-edge technologies in the AI sector - https://www.goldrockholdings.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, including the Company's filings disclosed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc.

https://www.goldrockholdings.com/

757-306-6090

YES INTERNATIONAL

yes@yesinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0934a30e-7ba2-43b2-b3b9-b991011ac891

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc.'s (GRHI) K-Project Division Secures AI-Powered Contract for Real-Time Translation Services Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI) ("Company) announces a significant contract that leverages the Company's K-Project advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The agreement represents a significant milestone, expanding its technology platform into AI-driven language services - www.goldrockholdings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.