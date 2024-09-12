Remofirst Expands its HR Offerings: Adds Background Check Service for Candidates in 180 Countries

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remofirst expanded its HR offerings today by launching a background check service to help ensure worldwide candidates meet the highest levels of integrity.



The new RemoCheck service provides comprehensive pre-hire screening, facilitating a safer and more efficient process for companies hiring employees and contractors in 180 countries.

“With our new background check offerings, businesses can confidently expand their global teams and overcome the challenges of hiring in other countries, eliminating their security and compliance concerns,” said Nurasyl Serik, Co-founder and CEO of Remofirst. “Our suite of robust background checks and pre-hire screenings is designed to fortify a global, remote workforce and is the ideal extension of our EOR solution for paying and managing remote global employees.”

Remofirst's EOR solution enables businesses to employ full-time employees and contractors affordably and compliantly in over 180 countries where they don’t have a legal entity. Remofirst assumes full responsibility for all aspects of international hiring including compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits.

The RemoCheck offerings include:

*National ID Check: Confirm the authenticity of national identity documents, aligning personal information provided with official records.

*Global Sanctions Check: Safeguard your organization by identifying individuals or entities on the global sanctions lists.

*Reference Check: Verify candidate information through insights shared from previous employers and professional contacts.

*Criminal Check: Assess hiring risks with criminal history searches, crucial for sensitive roles and vulnerable groups.

*Academic Check: Validate educational and professional history, ensuring qualifications match job requirements.

*Financial History Check: Evaluate financial reliability, encompassing credit history and bankruptcy records.

Remofirst partnered with Veremark , a market-leading background screening platform, to integrate this background screening offering into Remofirst’s solution.

Serik added, “Our background check solution helps businesses make safe hiring decisions. It is especially valuable for compliance-related employment check requirements, and for staff that have access to assets and data that must be protected.“

With the addition of RemoCheck, Remofirst now offers one of the most comprehensive HR solutions on the market. This integrated suite, which includes RemoHealth, RemoVisa, contractor payments, and core EOR services, provides businesses with everything they need to manage their global workforce efficiently and securely. Remofirst has positioned itself as the most affordable solution, making top-tier global HR services accessible to businesses of all sizes.

ABOUT REMOFIRST

Remofirst’s Employer of Record (EOR) solution enables businesses to affordably and flexibly hire employees and contractors in more than 180 countries where they don’t have an entity. It takes full employment responsibility for all aspects of international hiring including compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Ukraine (both Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients for 2024), Remofirst has thousands of customers worldwide, including World Health Organization, University of Cambridge and Mastercard. Among its many recognitions, Remofirst was named to the Inc. Best Workplaces list for 2024. For more information visit us at www.remofirst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more media information, contact:

Angelica Krauss, Marketing for Remofirst

angelica@remofirst.com

