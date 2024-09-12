Minister John Steenhuisen engages SA’s farming community at NAMPO Cape, 13 Sept

Submit Release
Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen to engage SA’s farming community at NAMPO Cape

Tomorrow, Friday, 13 September 2024, the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, will attend Grain South Africa’s NAMPO Cape to engage the country’s farming community and address concerns affecting this key sector of the South African economy.

Steenhuisen will specifically discuss the recent trade agreements signed in China, fair trade for farmers and their contribution to food security and his plans to improve the infrastructure crucial to this economic sector.

Details are as follows:
Date: Friday, 13 September 2024
Time: 10:00 – 15:00
Venue: NAMPO Cape, Fabrieks Road, Bredasdorp Park, Western Cape

Ms Linda Page: Chief Director, Strategic Communication: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za on 071 334 3479 or 0781262765

