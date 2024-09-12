Let’s crunch together! Sign up for the Great Apple Crunch

Take a bite out of healthy eating this fall with the Great Apple Crunch! Registration is now open to participate in the statewide crunch on Oct. 9.

Iowa schools, early childhood care and education centers, colleges and other community partners are invited to join in the day to celebrate local foods and farms, healthy kids and strong communities. Participation is easy; buy, serve and crunch together into locally sourced apples at noon on Oct. 9. Schools and other entities can also set an alternative date or time in October for their planned crunch.

Anyone can participate in the Great Apple Crunch, and there is no group size minimum to register.

As a part of October’s National Farm to School Month, Iowa is one of seven Midwest states participating in the Great Apple Crunch. This year, the goal is to record 1 million crunches across the region.

Iowa’s Great Apple Crunch is sponsored through a partnership of the Iowa Farm to School and Early Care Network, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa Department of Education.

Additional information and tips, including how to find locally sourced apples, can be found in the Iowa Farm to School Early Care Network’s Crunch Guide.

Direct questions regarding the Great Apple Crunch can be directed to Meg Collins, education program consultant, at meg.collins@iowa.gov.