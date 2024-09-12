Minorities at greater risk of falling victim to human trafficking through longstanding discrimination, new OSCE report shows

The factors that make people belonging to minorities more vulnerable to human trafficking and ensuring respect for the rights of victims were discussed at the launch of a new joint publication by the OSCE’s Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings (CTHB) and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on 11 September 2024.

“Minorities are disproportionately represented among trafficking victims, reflecting deep-rooted discrimination and systemic barriers that traffickers exploit,” said Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings. “This increased vulnerability is not a coincidence. It stems from historical injustices that leave these communities at greater risk for exploitation and can hinder equitable access to services and justice for trafficking victims.”

While international legal and policy frameworks guarantee individual rights for all, people with an ethnic minority background often find themselves the targets of discrimination and prejudice, making them more vulnerable to predators and traffickers. Despite numerous indications that minority groups face a far higher risk of becoming victims, the connection between human trafficking and racial and ethnic discrimination has rarely been explored or addressed in the OSCE region, leading to a significant data gap. It is therefore imperative that non-discrimination efforts are tailored to the specific needs of minority victims of trafficking.

"We need a systemic response to combat stereotypes, discrimination, and the stigmatization of minorities to reduce their vulnerability to human trafficking,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR’s First Deputy Director and Director’s Alternate. “A comprehensive approach is needed to promote ethical survivor inclusion in all anti-trafficking efforts and ensure the rights of every victim to assistance and redress are respected, regardless of ethnicity.”

The report helps to deepen understanding of the intricate relationship between human trafficking and the longstanding discrimination of people belonging to minorities, including national minorities. It does not only provide an analysis of the dynamics of this crime, but also looks into the impact of racial and ethnic discrimination on the institutional response and its effect on victims. In addition, it promotes tools to improve protection of people belonging to minorities and increase their access to justice and to the assistance they need.

The publication is based on surveys carried out by CTHB and ODIHR among the authorities of OSCE states, civil society, and survivor leaders to collect information about current trends and responses to human trafficking of people with a minority background. This was followed by further research and consultation with experts and practitioners from civil society, international organizations and academia, community leaders, and survivor leaders, including members of ODIHR’s International Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Council.