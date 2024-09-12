Leadership Institute is off to an energetic start

Washington, D.C., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 500 students are attending the 24th-annual Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Leadership Institute. The opening ceremony and first day of sessions took place on Wednesday, Sept. 11. During the Wells Fargo plenary session, the presenting sponsor of Leadership Institute, the company presented a donation of $1.9 million to TMCF.

The Morgan State University marching band, otherwise known as the Magnificent Marching Machine, opened the conference with an energy only a historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) marching band can provide. After the band set the tone, the TMCF Yard ambassadors took the stage for the HBCU roll call.

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, provided the opening remarks.

“The reason our founder, Dr. N. Joyce Payne, created this 37 years ago was because of you,” Dr. Williams said. “You weren’t even born 37 years ago, and she was thinking about you and this moment.”

Dr. Williams charged the students to absorb everything from Leadership Institute and listen to feedback they receive from TMCF’s corporate partners.

“It’s not about you getting a job,” Dr. Williams said. “It’s about what you’re going to do with that career. It’s about how you take that career and elevate not only yourself, but all of those around you.”

Dr. Williams told students they wouldn’t find a program like Leadership Institute anywhere in America.

“It is a one-of-a-kind program in America for HBCUs. This is our Super Bowl,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Payne also provided a charge for students, encouraging them to act with integrity and create good habits.

“We want you to develop a habit not only of excellence, but the habit of truth and honesty,” Dr. Payne said.

She also encouraged students to vote and take friends, family and community members with them to the polls.

Rap trailblazer MC Lyte and author Jesse Rhodes Jr. were featured panelists, discussing personal and professional growth. MC Lyte encouraged students to find an accountability partner.

“It will change your life,” she said.

Representatives from Territorium introduced students to LifeJourney, a digital badging system that showcases employee skills and introduces students to potential career pathways.

Wells Fargo hosted an afternoon plenary session on managing reputational risk. Students participated in an interactive crisis communications scenario. Leadership Institute alumni who work at Wells Fargo were also recognized.

Breakthru Beverage hosted the last plenary of the day, where students joined leaders from the company for an insightful session on communication strategy.

The day also included industry immersions, case study breakout sessions, branding sessions and interview blocks. Day two of the conference will include even more opportunities for connecting with corporate partners and professional development.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, historically Black community colleges, and predominantly Black institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696 clara.stamps@tmcf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.