Blackwell 3D Announces New Corporate Headquarters in the Heart of Business Bay Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is excited to announce that it has secured new corporate headquarters in the heart of Business Bay Dubai. This strategic move underscores Blackwell 3D’s commitment to capitalizing on the burgeoning real estate market in one of the world's most dynamic cities.



Our new corporate headquarters will serve as the central hub for Blackwell 3D’s sales team, dedicated to spearheading the company’s initiatives in the rapidly evolving real estate sector. The team will focus on leveraging advanced 3D visualization technologies to enhance real estate projects and offer innovative solutions to clients and developers.

“We are thrilled to launch our new office in Business Bay Dubai, a location synonymous with luxury, innovation, and growth,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of the Company. “This move not only reinforces our presence in the Middle East but also positions us to better support our clients and partners in realizing their ambitious real estate projects.”

Our Dubai headquarters will play a pivotal role in Blackwell 3D’s strategy to drive future growth by engaging with upcoming real estate developments and offering unparalleled visualization services that streamline project planning and execution.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807

