Clearmind Medicine and Yissum File International Patent Application for Revolutionary Psychedelic Compounds for PTSD Treatment

Innovative compounds designed to address critical unmet needs in PTSD treatment

Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the submission of a patent application under the International Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”). This submission is part of the Company’s ongoing collaboration with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (“Yissum”), pursuant to the exclusive licensing agreement Clearmind holds with Yissum.

The patent application covers innovative compounds invented by Professors Rami Yaka, Ahmed Masaewa, and Avi Priel of the Hebrew University. These novel compounds are designed to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions.

The global market for PTSD treatment, valued at $16.8 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $27.37 billion by 2033, according to Future Market Insights. PTSD is a psychiatric disorder with significant unmet medical needs and very limited existing treatment options. Current approaches for PTSD management include patient education, social support, psychotherapy, and psychopharmacological interventions, all of which provide limited efficacy.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, commented: “Our collaboration with Yissum continues to yield remarkable results. We are proud of the groundbreaking innovations we are developing together to meet the growing demand for advanced treatments for various mental health conditions, including PTSD. This is particularly critical for moderate to severe cases of PTSD, where pharmacological options are limited, with only two FDA-approved agents available and other treatments used off-label. However, these drugs are often associated with side effects, such as nausea, weight gain, sexual dysfunction, insomnia, and increased anxiety. Our goal is to deliver effective and safe treatments for PTSD, such as our next-generation psychedelic compounds, which aim to significantly improve the quality of life for patients.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 29 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, Yissum serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum’s mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. The company has registered more than 11,680 patents globally, licensed over 1,160 technologies, and has spun out over 260 companies. Yissum’s business partners span the globe. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il.

