Thurgood Marshall College Fund hosted a presidential debate watch party and panel discussion

Washington, D.C., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) hosted a presidential debate watch party and panel discussion for more than 500 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) students in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. The event was open to attendees of TMCF’s Leadership Institute, a separate and unaffiliated event from the presidential debate watch party.

Makayla Browne, a senior accounting major at the University of the Virgin Islands, attended the watch party.

“Entering the room and being around so many students that not only look like me but are trying to achieve the same goals as me was very inspiring,” Browne said. “We were able to not only watch the debate but listen to different people on the panel, which was exquisite, about voter registration and why it’s important to vote.”

Browne said it’s important to her to promote the power of participating in the election process as TMCF Yard ambassador and influencer, even though residents of the Virgin Islands can’t vote.

She said homeownership is an issue that was discussed during the debate that she feels passionately about.

“It’s important for me to be able to have the necessary funds and resources to help me one day buy a home or help my mom buy a home,” Browne said. “I want to create generational wealth for myself and my family so that was one of the points that really stuck out to me.”

It was an unprecedented moment for TMCF, hosting a presidential debate featuring the first HBCU graduate to seek the highest office in the land during its signature event for HBCU students.

“It was a unique opportunity for us to host this event for our students in the nation’s capital during a historic presidential election,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “We encourage our students to register to vote, confirm their polling places, familiarize themselves with voter ID laws in their area and to vote in federal, state and local elections. We believe their vote is their voice.”

TMCF recently launched a social media toolkit to encourage students at its 54 member schools and at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) around the country to participate in the election process at every level.

As Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF, said in a recent press release, “Voting is a powerful tool for change and a hard-won right for the Black community. We stand on the shoulders of those who marched, protested, and sacrificed limbs and life for access to the ballot.”

The event also featured a panel discussion about the presidential debate. Panelists included Dr. Wendy Osefo, founder and CEO of The 1954 Equity Project; Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, former chief diversity officer for the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th and 118th Congresses; and Leslie R. Redmond, founder of Don’t Complain Activate. Selena Hill, digital editor at Black Enterprise, moderated the discussion.

“It was an excellent panel discussion with a variety of experts from different backgrounds,” Williams said. “Educating ourselves about the issues and leaving room for informed discussion is paramount to democracy.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, historically Black community colleges, and predominantly Black institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696 clara.stamps@tmcf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.