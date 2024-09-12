ZeroFox Expands Leadership Team to Usher in Next Phase of Growth

Addition of experienced leaders, coupled with creation of new Customer Success Business Unit, will advance services delivery, drive product innovation, and improve customer outcomes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , a leading external cybersecurity provider, has announced the expansion of its leadership team to drive the company’s next era of growth, which places a greater focus on product excellence and customer success. As such, Caitlin Wood Huber has assumed a newly-created role as Chief Customer Officer, while Clara Gustafson has expanded her role as Chief Experience Officer, and Russ Bentley has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Product.



“We’re thrilled to have Caitlin, Clara and Russ assume their respective roles,” said David Muse, Chief Executive Officer at ZeroFox. “Each brings extensive experience in leading high-growth teams, furthering technology excellence, and achieving optimal outcomes for customers. Being competitive in today’s cybersecurity market requires investment in the trifecta of product, people, and customer relationships – we’re particularly excited to double down on customer success as we chart our path forward.”

Following the successful completion of ZeroFox’s privatization with global financial powerhouse, Haveli Investments, these leadership changes align with a period of exciting new direction within ZeroFox. Beginning with the appointment of David Muse as CEO in May, the company has prioritized commitment to customer experience, delivering best in class services, and driving product innovation. Through these new appointments, ZeroFox is better equipped to execute on this strategic direction and fulfill its ultimate goal: helping customers stay ahead of unending cyber threats.

Leading the newly-established Customer Success business unit, Huber ensures that protecting customers remains ZeroFox’s number one priority as they face an increasingly complex threat landscape. With exemplary leadership within the ZeroFox community, Huber has been instrumental in building, scaling, and enhancing customer service capabilities. In this new role, she spearheads the creation of a dedicated customer success organization to develop a world-class customer journey and expand the depth of customer relationships to ensure outstanding customer outcomes.

Complementing Huber’s focus on customer success, Gustafson will lead the global professional services organization. With a wealth of experience within ZeroFox, this responsibility elevates the services team to continue delivering comprehensive solutions to customers. Gustafson’s role reinforces ZeroFox’s commitment to strengthening the visibility, importance and data driven orientation of our services delivery organization.

As a new entrant at ZeroFox, Bentley is responsible for product strategy and execution with a focus on maximizing the value we provide to the ZeroFox customer community and our global market. In this role, he works closely with the extended leadership team to prioritize strategic investment across our product portfolio and oversees the evolution of Zerofox’s innovative market-leading solutions. He brings over a decade of experience in cybersecurity product leadership where, prior to joining ZeroFox, he led product teams at ReliaQuest, Digital Shadows, and BAE Systems. With rich experience in the Cyber Threat Intelligence and the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) markets, Bentley has successfully delivered products for customers across government, enterprise, and commercial sectors globally.

ZeroFox has protected over 40 million people and assets for customers like Bain Capital, Royal Farms, Nokia, CISA, The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and more. Its global intelligence collection has surpassed over 1 billion content sources with over 12 billion threat intelligence records. For more information on ZeroFox and its capabilities, please visit our website at www.zerofox.com

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

