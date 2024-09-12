CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. Announces a Change of Control and New Officers and Directors

PALM DESERT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (Pink Open Markets: CIVX) announced today that on September 6, 2024, the controlling shareholders of CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (the “Company”), Cavan C. Carlson, Craig C. Carlson, and Rebecca Sue Iodice (the “Sellers”), closed a transaction with Financial Capital Group LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (the “Buyer”) whereby the Sellers sold their controlling interests in the Company to the Buyer. At the same time, Cavan C. Carlson resigned as an officer and director of the Company and James E. Shipley, the controlling party and managing member of the Buyer, was elected as a director, President, Secretary, and Treasurer/CFO of the Company. No further information was disclosed except for that included in our Supplemental Disclosure for Change of Control Events posted to OTC Markets Group, Inc. as of this date.

About CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc.

CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. is a holding company actively pursuing mergers or acquisitions of full ownership and/or control of a portfolio of highly successful businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. Investor Relations 442-300-6522 info@ctricinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

