Mad Engine Global, a Leading Provider of Licensed Celebrity and Branded Apparel, Expands On-Demand, Digital Production Fleet with Additional Apollo and Atlas Systems from Kornit Digital

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that Mad Engine Global, a major licensed merchandise apparel company and early Kornit Apollo beta customer, is expanding its investment in the Apollo production lines and Atlas MAX fleet, for growing its on-demand digital production capacity - with additional investments expected for 2025. Offering exclusive and non-exclusive apparel of major brands such as Disney and Marvel, Mad Engine Global is shifting more of its apparel production from legacy screen-printing processes to digital production, capitalizing on the performance, unit economics and quality of the Kornit technology.

“Our business is built on delivering high quality merchandise to customers year-round. That includes producing volumes of all sizes and types,” said Jaymes Clements, Executive Vice President, Print On Demand Production at Mad Engine Global. “As the market demand shifts strongly to high quality mid-sized runs, our continued adoption of the Kornit Max technology, across platforms, is a perfect fit for our needs. Kornit’s recently introduced innovative AIC Model, improves our predictability, and allows us to obtain faster and better-informed decisions as it comes to the type of production capacity we add.”

“The licensed apparel industry is at a critical inflection point, as screen printing is no longer a fit for the new market dynamics powered by accelerated customer demand, and agile production requirements,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Both the Apollo and Atlas MAX PLUS are game-changers in the world of direct-to-garment production. Both are designed to ensure customers can tackle their biggest production challenges head on and translate them into new business opportunities through the power of on-demand, sustainable digital production - no matter what their requirements. Backed by our All-Inclusive Click Model, Mad Engine can take the next step towards mainstream digital production.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

About Mad Engine Global

Mad Engine is a leading global apparel and accessories company that caters to all genders and sizes across a full range of licensed, private label, branded and influencer/celebrity productions. With an evolving omnichannel distribution network, Mad Engine services direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, mass retail, mid-tier, department stores and specialty retail. Mad Engine has facilities dedicated to design, innovation, customer service, sales, sourcing, quality assurance and distribution strategically located around the world. For more information, visit: www.madengine.com

