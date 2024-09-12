Endexx Corporation Provides Shareholder Update on HYLA’s Strategic Growth Initiatives

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading provider of innovative plant-based wellness and non-nicotine vape products through its HYLA division, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the company’s recent progress and strategic initiatives.

HYLA's Expanding Market Presence

Since embarking on a focused strategy to grow HYLA, Endexx has been committed to strengthening its market presence both domestically and internationally. Recent efforts have culminated in significant distribution agreements and partnerships that are poised to drive substantial growth. Highlights of these developments include:

A new pending purchase order from Dubai, totaling over $350,000, with expectations for additional future orders.

A partnership with a 300-store chain, with an initial 40-store test launch through countertop displays in their corporately owned locations.

A second distribution test with a regional convenience group, allowing for further expansion.

Ongoing discussions with three national online distributors, which are expected to enhance HYLA's reach across stores and customers nationwide.

Connections with large U.S. distributors, including a $50M+ vape distributor near O'Hare Airport in Chicago, further expanding market access.

Expanding HYLA’s international footprint through key distribution partnerships in Europe and Latin America.

HYLA is now verified on RangeMe.com, a major platform for retail buyers to discover and review new products, with submissions to key retailers such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, Meijer, and Rite Aid.



Outlook for HYLA’s Growth

Endexx remains optimistic about HYLA’s continued expansion and growth trajectory. With increasing interest from national and international distributors, HYLA is well-positioned to leverage its proprietary formulations and innovative product line to capture substantial market share. Industry trends suggest strong demand for plant-based wellness products and non-nicotine alternatives, which positions HYLA favorably for sustained growth. While the company focuses on expanding its distribution network, these developments create exciting opportunities for future collaborations and industry partnerships.

Commitment to Transparency and Financial Stewardship

In line with Endexx’s commitment to transparency and maintaining rigorous financial practices, the company has taken active steps to update its accounting processes. As Endexx approaches the end of its fiscal year in September, these efforts are expected to ensure up-to-date financial reporting and a solid foundation for sustained growth moving forward. This includes ongoing work to complete audits and keep financials current.

Continued Commitment to Shareholders

Endexx extends its gratitude to shareholders for their continued trust and support during this pivotal period. The company is dedicated to providing timely updates as strategic initiatives progress, and looks forward to sharing further milestones in the coming months.

For further information, please visit: www.endexx.com & www.tryhyla.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating divisions CBD Unlimited, Inc., and HYLA, develops and distributes all-natural, plant-based topical products, as well as non-nicotine vape products in the wellness and health market. HYLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Endexx, offering a proprietary non-nicotine vape product, rapidly expanding its market share internationally through unique and all-natural botanical formulations. CBD Unlimited produces and distributes high-end CBD-based products derived from hemp, designed to address various health issues and promote wellness in humans and pets. Endexx has developed a wide distribution network that includes pharmacies, mass retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

