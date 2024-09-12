International Land Alliance Reports Sales at Rancho Costa Verde and Oasis Park from September 7 Sales Event

Topline Revenues exceed $600,000



SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today reported sales of $625,000 at Rancho Costa Verde and Oasis Park for the first sales event of fall 2024, representing seven homesite sales and one new home construction contract.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, noted: “This is a very positive indicator going into the fall, which historically has been our high season. Advertising continues to improve and drive positive results; sales from our newly released inventory at Oasis is progressing nicely, and along with our more established revenue channels at Rancho Costa Verde, collectively making customers’ lives better every day. As we enter the fall, our team is delivering at a rapid clip, and we have a lot in front of us to be excited about.”

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:

Jason Sunstein, CFO

Jason@ila.company

