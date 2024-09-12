RDE, Inc.’s CardCash.com Achieves Key Performance Milestones for its Merchants Utilizing its B2B Platform

Successfully Generating Additional Traffic and Revenue for its Business Customers

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, Restaurant.com and CardCash.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining & entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce that its CardCash.com business has achieved significant milestones for its business merchants consistently using its B2B platform.

These Key Performance Milestones for 2024 include customer growth, savings and platform performance.

Customer Acquisition :

CardCash has accelerated its customer onboarding process, achieving a monthly growth rate of nearly 10%. Currently, we are welcoming more than 25 new business customers purchasing in bulk each month, reflecting our commitment to expanding our customer base and delivering value to a growing audience.

Program Savings :

CardCash has helped partners reduce their incentive and reward program expenses by over $3 million. In addition, monthly savings have increased by $50,000 compared to 2023, underscoring the significant cost efficiency our platform delivers.

Elite Platform Performance :

Our self-service Elite Platform has empowered partners to seamlessly order the products they need, whenever they need them. This increased flexibility has driven a substantial rise in order volume, with nearly 1,000 additional orders per month compared to last year.

Brand Diversity :

CardCash continues to lead the industry with a catalog of over 500 retail brands for its B2B platform. In just the last month, our customers purchased from 200 unique brands, demonstrating the diverse and growing selection available through our platform.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, “This is a major inflection point as approximately half of CardCash.com’s revenue comes from this B2B side our business. These merchants work directly with us in order to increase traffic and revenue for its business. While we increase our user base through consumers reselling unused and unwanted gift cards, it makes our platform more valuable to the merchants who can indirectly access our user base by such incentive gift card offerings. It’s a win-win combination for both merchants and counsumers.”

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand and CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks. CardCash.com is renowned for its leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com and https://www.cardcash.com/ .

