Emergent BioSolutions Awarded Research and Development Option valued at $41.9 Million for continued Advanced Development and Procurement of Ebanga™ Treatment for Ebola

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that it was awarded a contract modification executing an option period by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), valued at $41.9 million, for drug substance engineering and scale-up process validation, long term stability, and commercial readiness in support of its ongoing scale-up program for Ebanga™ (ansuvimab-zykl), a licensed treatment for Ebola virus disease (EVD).



“Emergent is proud to continue to advance the Ebanga™ development and scale up to its next phase,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products business, Emergent. “We look forward to progressing the program with the goal of supplying treatment courses to enable preparedness against the Ebola virus. We believe this important work further demonstrates our position as a leader in providing critical medical countermeasures.”

The existing 10-year contract consists of a base period of performance with two option periods for advanced development valued at approximately $121 million, and option periods for procurement of Ebanga™ treatment over five years valued at up to $583 million. Execution of this option period is in line with Emergent’s planned program performance and critical path for development of the Ebanga™ treatment.

Under the terms of the contract, Emergent will complete activities to advance the development of Ebanga™ treatment through post-licensure commitments, including the transfer of technology as part of manufacturing scale-up, submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and completion of stability studies.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under contract 75A50123C00037.

About Ebanga™

Ebanga™ is a Zaire ebolavirus glycoprotein (EBOV GP)-directed human monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus in adult and pediatric patients, including neonates born to a mother who is RT-PCR positive for Zaire ebolavirus infection.

Limitations of Use: The efficacy of Ebanga™ has not been established for other species of the Ebolavirus and Marburgvirus genera. Zaire ebolavirus can change over time, and factors such as emergence of resistance, or changes in viral virulence could diminish the clinical benefit of antiviral drugs. Consider available information on drug susceptibility patterns for circulating Zaire ebolavirus strains when deciding whether to use Ebanga™.

Hypersensitivity reactions including infusion-associated events have been reported with Ebanga™. These may include acute, life-threatening reactions during and after the infusion. Monitor patients and in the case of severe or life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions, discontinue the administration of Ebanga™ immediately and administer appropriate emergency care.

The most frequently reported adverse events (≥ 5%) after administration of Ebanga™ were pyrexia, tachycardia, diarrhea, vomiting, hypotension, tachypnea, and chills.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for Ebanga™ (ansuvimab-zykl) here.

About Ebola Virus Disease

Orthoebolavirus zairense, referred to as Ebola virus disease (EVD) is severe and often fatal with case fatality rates ranging from 25% to 90%, and is transmitted via bodily fluids, zoonotic transmission, or contact with contaminated surfaces. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has determined that EVD poses a material threat to national health security. To augment the U.S. government’s response capabilities, BARDA is pursuing advanced development, licensure, and procurement of therapeutics that can be deployed in outbreaks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

