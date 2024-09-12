NKGen Biotech’s Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data in Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Advances Troculeucel into Phase 2 with First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2a Trial

Two of the first three patients in the Phase 1 cohort of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial, treated at the highest dose of 6 billion cells per treatment, were found to have improved CDR-SB cognitive scores, resulting in a clinical upgrade from moderate AD to mild AD after only three months on therapy.



First patient dosed in the Phase 2 cohort of the trial, continuing at the highest dose of 6 billion cells per treatment.

With the advancement to Phase 2 of the trial, SNK01 will now be referred to by its INN name, “troculeucel”.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced promising early interim data from the Phase 1 cohort and the dosing of the first Phase 2 patient in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of troculeucel, NKGen’s cryopreserved autologous enhanced NK cell therapy for the treatment of moderate Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”).

The Phase 1 cohort is already demonstrating positive interim results. Early independent review of the data shows that after only three months treatment with a dose of 6 billion cells per treatment, the three patients in the Phase 1 cohort had no drug-related adverse reactions, and exploratory efficacy analyses showed that two of the three patients went from a moderate to a mild AD rating on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (“CDR-SB”) scale. These findings further support the company’s MX04 Phase 1 AD study, where the one moderate AD patient who received the highest dose in that study (4 billion cells) also went from a moderate to a mild rating on the CDR-SB. Additionally, six-month interim cognitive data from Phase 1 cohort patients receiving troculeucel is expected to be disclosed at an upcoming national Alzheimer’s conference in Q4 2024.

Building upon positive interim Phase 1 results of troculeucel in moderate Alzheimer’s patients, the Company is pleased to have dosed its first patient in the Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy of troculeucel compared to placebo in patients with moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Troculeucel will be evaluated for effectiveness and additional safety in a broader cohort of 30 patients with moderate Alzheimer’s disease, employing a randomized, double-blind setup (n=20 randomly assigned to the treatment arm and n=10 to placebo). The Phase 2 trial aims to provide a thorough understanding of both the potential benefits and limitations of troculeucel in treating Alzheimer’s disease, thereby validating its potential therapeutic efficacy. NKGen has now activated four clinical sites across North America and expects to increase enrollment in the coming months.

“We continue to make great progress with our troculeucel clinical program in AD,” said Paul Y. Song, MD, Chairman and CEO of NKGen. “In the Phase 1 cohort of the Phase 1/2a study, we can proudly announce two of our first three patients have been clinically upgraded from moderate to mild AD following only three months of treatment with troculeucel. Additionally, we have recently dosed the first patient in the Phase 2 cohort, which is a significant milestone, particularly since the dose used is cryopreserved and continuing at our highest dosing of 6 billion cells per treatment. With encouraging cognitive improvements and a favorable safety profile from the trial’s Phase 1 interim analysis, dosing our first patient in Phase 2 is a crucial step towards creating a much-needed treatment option for patients facing this challenging condition. We are particularly eager to explore the enhanced cognitive benefits that ongoing usage of the higher dosing may bring in our Phase 2 trial.”

About Troculeucel (formerly SNK01)

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific ex vivo expanded autologous natural killer (“NK”) cell, immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on our journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

