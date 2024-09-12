CalypsoAI Wins 2024 North American Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Leader in AI Security recognized as a trailblazer and innovator when it comes to trust and responsible use of AI

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalypsoAI , the leader in AI Security, announced today it has received the Frost & Sullivan 2024 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the AI trust and safety industry. The company is recognized as a trailblazer for its industry-leading, model-agnostic platform that allows customers to leverage generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) securely across the enterprise.



According to data from the Everest Group, more than 85% of GenAI proofs of concept fail to reach the production stage—largely due to concerns around AI risk. To mitigate threats, alleviate worry, and ultimately increase adoption of AI tools by more employees and customers, enterprises must make AI security a core pillar of their responsible AI strategy. CalypsoAI offers the customizable, agile approach organizations need to secure the use of AI across the enterprise, regardless of use case, model, modality, or vendor. CalypsoAI’s platform, the first and only to deploy GenAI for comprehensive protection, continuously evolves, integrating the latest data, updates, and advancements to provide real-time, future-proof protection, while also supporting compliance and audit readiness, role-based access controls, and observability functionalities. With the CalypsoAI platform, organizations know they are getting the next-generation security needed to meet the AI challenges of today and tomorrow.

“Legacy approaches to securing AI are simply not cutting it in an enterprise setting. They open the door to too much risk as the technology changes by the day. Organizations need security solutions that evolve just as quickly as AI itself does. Only then will they be truly protected,” said Donnchadh Casey, CEO of CalypsoAI. “This award from Frost & Sullivan acknowledges how far our team has pushed the boundaries of innovation to make CalypsoAI the only solution on the market to do just that. By deploying our platform, enterprises can focus less on the threats of AI and more on driving adoption, productivity, and cost-savings to reap the full benefits of the technology.”

Frost & Sullivan specifically commended CalypsoAI in the following areas:

Market Leadership: Frost & Sullivan noted that CalypsoAI’s comprehensive SaaS platform is unmatched in its ability to test, validate, and protect AI systems and sets a new industry standard.

CalypsoAI “is disrupting the market as the industry’s pioneering model-agnostic security and enablement platform for GenAI,” said Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The company differentiates itself by providing clients with multi-layered customizable scanners that actively enforce organizational policies and standards on all user prompts and LLM responses.”

The Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award recognizes the best up-and-coming, potentially disruptive market participant. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated companies based on Entrepreneurial Innovation and Customer Impact.

To learn more about CalypsoAI’s industry-leading AI solutions, visit the website here .

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is the leading GenAI security platform and the only company using advanced Generative AI technology to secure enterprise use cases. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader across the AI Security domain, engaging with organizations of all sizes to harness AI’s immense potential responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is dedicated to shaping a future in which technology and security unite, transforming business operations and contributing to a more productive world.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by industry pioneers in the fields of AI, data science, and machine learning, CalypsoAI has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. Its strategic angel investors include Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, and Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe. The company has raised a total of $38.2 million to date. The CalypsoAI team continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the AI Security domain, ensuring customers remain ahead of every curve in the evolving digital landscape. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X and LinkedIn .

