OSS Enters into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Special Operations Command

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that the Company has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with U.S. Special Operations Command. The goal of this partnership is to create advanced, durable high performance computer solutions that can process vast amounts of data quickly and efficiently in the field.

The collaboration agreement between OSS and U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) is focused on advancing the development of cutting-edge AI and ML computing solutions designed specifically for rugged, edge environments—places where traditional computing systems may not be suitable due to extreme conditions such as harsh climates or remote locations. Solutions under development will support a strategic initiative of U.S. Special Operation Forces known as the Hyper-Enabled Force (HEF), which seeks to enhance the situational awareness, decision-making, and operational capabilities of SOF. By leveraging AI and ML at the edge, SOF aims to improve cognitive dominance—enabling troops to process information faster than their adversaries, to make more informed decisions, and to ultimately achieve mission objectives with greater precision.

“We expect that our collaboration with SOF will help provide warfighters with more sophisticated and intelligent tools to improve their performance in increasingly complex and dynamic combat scenarios, thus reinforcing their competitive advantage on the battlefield,” commented Robert Kalebaugh, OSS VP of Sales. “SOF’s role within the U.S. Department of Defense continues to expand, and we are proud to support U.S. Special Operation Forces.”

“Today’s announcement also reflects our multi-year strategy focused on expanding our offerings and establishing relationships across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The SOF CRADA represents an important pillar within our $1+ billion sales pipeline, as we believe the U.S. Department of Defense will accelerate the adaptation of the types of enterprise class architecture OSS provides for AI/ML, sensor fusion and autonomy applications. We look forward to our collaboration with the U.S. Special Forces and providing valuable input into a key Defense initiative seeking to create a significant advantage for the warfighter,” concluded Mr. Kalebaugh.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Special Operations Forces, any actual revenue derived from the agreement, the U.S. Department of Defense’s future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

Email contact

