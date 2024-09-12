More Than 20,000 Tickets Issued Labor Day Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the State issued 20,714 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations, including 4,374 tickets for speeding and 966 tickets for drug or alcohol impaired driving during a statewide mobilization. The Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign ran from August 30 through September 2, 2024, to increase patrols targeting reckless and impaired driving. This and similar enforcement periods are funded by grants through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“These enforcement periods are so important to remind New York drivers that there are consequences for their actions if they decide they are going to be reckless on our roadways,” Governor Hochul said. “I commend the men and women in law enforcement who are out there to keep us safe whether we are behind the wheel or the passenger seat, and I implore drivers to drive safely and remember that you are not the only one on the road.”

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our mission is to save lives and keep New Yorkers safe on the roadways. That work would not be possible without our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to remove unsafe drivers from the roads and help us move closer to our shared goal of eliminating crashes and injuries.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “I applaud the tremendous work put forth by our members and law enforcement partners that have attributed to the success of this enforcement. Whether it is distracted driving or impaired driving, it is dangerous driving that needlessly claims lives. I thank Governor Hochulfor her shared commitment and continued support in prioritizing traffic safety. Through persistent education and enforcement, the State Police continues the mission to make New York’s roads safer, by discouraging, detecting, and arresting negligent drivers.”

NYS Sheriffs’ Association President and Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said, “Law enforcement asks everyone to drive safely and to not drive impaired. Most drivers heed our advice, but some don’t. Many dangerous, distracted, reckless drivers were stopped, ticketed, and taken off the road by law enforcement this Labor Day weekend. The Sheriffs of New York State ask you to be responsible and safe drivers during the holidays, and every day.”

Here is the full breakdown of the violations and tickets issued during the campaign:

Violation Number of Tickets Move Over Law 192 Seatbelt 824 Distracted Driving 514 Impaired Driving 966 Speeding 4,374 Other Violations 13,844 Total 20,714



A major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI stands for "Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated." The State's STOP-DWI program is the nation's first self-sustaining impaired driving program. The program's efforts are funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers. Importantly, the program's coordinators are comprised of diverse professional backgrounds, including law enforcement and non-law enforcement.

The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. Some examples of programs funded by STOP-DWI are: specially trained police units dedicated to DWI enforcement, hiring of special prosecutors and probation officers to handle the caseload, monitoring ignition interlock devices, supporting rehabilitation services, and developing public information and education campaigns tailored to communities within their respective regions. To learn more, visit http://www.stopdwi.org/.

In addition to STOP-DWI, the GTSC supports training for Drug Recognition Experts (DRE). DREs are specially trained officers utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired, but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs.

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation on Facebook and X.