AI for Pharma and Biotech Market May Set a Tremendous Growth in Near Future|Atomwise , BenevolentAI

The AI for Pharma and Biotech market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 18.8% by 2030.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI for Pharma and Biotech market to witness a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the AI for Pharma and Biotech market. The AI for Pharma and Biotech market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 18.8% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD .

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Atomwise Inc. (United States), BenevolentAI (United Kingdom), DEEP GENOMICS (Canada), Exscientia (United Kingdom), Healx (United Kingdom), Insilico Medicine (United States), insitro (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Owkin, Inc (France),

Definition:
AI (Artificial Intelligence) in pharma and biotech refers to the application of machine learning, data analytics, and computational models to enhance drug discovery, development, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. AI technologies help automate and accelerate various stages of pharmaceutical and biotechnology processes, including drug target identification, clinical trial design, predictive analytics, and operational efficiency, leading to more innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions. Market Trends:
• AI is increasingly being used to identify potential drug candidates by analyzing large datasets, helping researchers predict how molecules will interact with biological targets, thus speeding up the drug discovery process.

Market Drivers:
• The explosion of genomic, clinical, and patient data, combined with advances in AI, allows for deeper insights into disease mechanisms and drug development.

Market Opportunities:
• AI models can significantly reduce the time required to develop new drugs by identifying promising compounds and accelerating preclinical research.

Market Challenges:
• AI relies on vast amounts of patient data, raising concerns about data privacy, security, and compliance with regulations like GDPR or HIPAA in healthcare.

Market Restraints:
• The implementation of AI in pharma and biotech requires significant investment in infrastructure, technology, and skilled personnel, which may deter smaller companies from adopting these technologies.

In-depth analysis of AI for Pharma and Biotech market segments by Types: by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Others)

Detailed analysis of AI for Pharma and Biotech market segments by Applications: by Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Clinical Trials, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Others)

Major Key Players of the Market: Atomwise Inc. (United States), BenevolentAI (United Kingdom), DEEP GENOMICS (Canada), Exscientia (United Kingdom), Healx (United Kingdom), Insilico Medicine (United States), insitro (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Owkin, Inc (France), Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market.
- -To showcase the development of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI for Pharma and Biotech market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI for Pharma and Biotech market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Breakdown by Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Clinical Trials, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Others) by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Others) by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) by End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Key takeaways from the AI for Pharma and Biotech market report:
– Detailed consideration of AI for Pharma and Biotech market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market-leading players.
– AI for Pharma and Biotech market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI for Pharma and Biotech market for forthcoming years.

Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI for Pharma and Biotech near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI for Pharma and Biotech market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is AI for Pharma and Biotech market for long-term investment? Major highlights from Table of Contents:
AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments ofAI for Pharma and Biotech Market Share, Changing Dynamics and Growth Forecast 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Share, Changing Dynamics and Growth Forecast 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Production by Region AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Report:
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Competition by Manufacturers
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Others)}
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Analysis by Application {by Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Clinical Trials, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Others)}
- AI for Pharma and Biotech Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI for Pharma and Biotech Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. 