Anionic Dispersants Market is Projected to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR, Expected to Hit US$ 750.0 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Anionic Dispersants Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 487.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



The market for anionic dispersants will expand exponentially due to the demand from numerous industries. Due to infrastructure development, construction, and agriculture in the leading economies of the world, the requirement for anionic dispersants will see a manifold rise.

The growth will be powered in a big manner by the construction industry in the emerging markets. Increased demand for quality concrete requires anionic dispersants to play a vital role in improving workability and strength. Being able to prevent agglomeration, thus improving dispersion, these dispersants are indispensable for the success of infrastructure development projects across the world.

Other fast-growing areas will also be the paints and coatings industry, which is under the impetus of environmental legislation and the consumer preference for water-based products. Anionic dispersants play an indispensable role in high-performance and stability for formulations; therefore, they are an indispensable component for different paint and coating applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global anionic dispersants market is projected to grow at 4.4% CAGR and reach US$ 750.0 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 262.1 million between 2024 to 2024

between 2024 to 2024 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.8% in 2024

in 2024 Printing & Packaging under type segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 13.9 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 129.8 million collectively

"The anionic dispersant market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand from construction, agriculture, and personal care industries. With their ability to enhance stability and performance in formulations, anionic dispersants are becoming a critical component in various applications, poised to transform the industry landscape," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled:

BASF; Arkema; Ashland; Nouryon; Mapei; GEO Specialty Chemicals; Clariant; Dow Chemical; Kaneka Corporation; Nippon Shokubai; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

The key players involved in the anionic dispersants market include BASF, Arkema, Ashland, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Nippon Shokubai. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Anionic Dispersants Market News:

In Aug 2023, BASF doubled its capacity to manufacture water soluble dispersant based on acrylic acid at its manufacturing plant in Dilovasi, Turkey,. This new production facility will meet the steadily growing demand of customers from cleaning, chemical processing, and detergent industries in Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

In Dec 2023, Arkema further increased its special collection of distinctive technology while also further establishing its position as the preferred partner in the development of such better and less harmful batteries.

In February 2024, a revolutionary plant that desalinizes seawater was showcased successfully in Hawaii using a new material produced by Nippon Shokubai. This serves as an indication of their ability to create new technologies for sustainable water treatment.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anionic dispersants market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Sulfonates, Sulfates, Carboxylates, Others), Application (Paints, Coatings, Pulp and Paper, Textile, Printing & Packaging, Furniture & Flooring, Adhesives & Sealants, Others (Composites, etc.)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Anionic Dispersants Industry Research

By Type : Sulfonates Sulfates Carboxylates Others

By Application : Paints Coatings Wood Coatings Architectural Coatings Industrial Coatings Can Coatings Coil coatings Marine protective coatings Plastic coating Automotive Coatings Car-OEM coatings Car refinish coatings Pulp and Paper Textile Printing & Packaging Furniture & Flooring Adhesives & Sealants Others (Composites, etc.)



