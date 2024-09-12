CT Scanners Market is projected to reach USD 11.5 Billion, rising at a 5.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034: Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Computed tomography scanners employ computer processing to construct cross-sectional pictures of soft tissues, blood arteries, and bones from a combination of x-ray images obtained from different angles across the body.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CT scanners market (CT 스캐너 시장) was projected to attain US$ 6.6 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 5.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 11.5 billion .

Globally, 3D imaging systems are being used widely. Benefits from 3D imaging systems include less phototoxicity, faster imaging times, and the capacity to reconstruct untextured surfaces.

CT Scanners with 3D imaging capabilities provide priceless quantitative information and insights into the interior structure of core materials. The most recent market insights for CT Scanners show that new-generation photon counting is becoming more widely used, which makes low-dose CT Scanners easier to use for pediatric patients.

Analysis of coronary artery abnormalities and blockages that were previously not readily evident is now possible thanks to the most recent 64-slice CT scanner technology. The technology enables the CT scanner to quickly acquire many pictures in order to examine the condition more thoroughly.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Reducing the number of deaths can be achieved via timely detection of specific illnesses. By facilitating accurate diagnosis of certain conditions, CT scans assist avoid needless medical interventions. CT scans can offer comprehensive details on the many targeted diseases that affect both adults and children. This makes it possible for medical professionals to choose the best course of action. The business growth for CT Scanners is being driven by the increasing use of CT Scanners to monitor certain illnesses.

Market Trends for CT Scanners

In order to minimize complications, patients and healthcare professionals are choosing minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic methods more frequently. Procedures that are less intrusive cause less tissue damage and hasten the healing process. A key component of minimally invasive surgeries is the CT scanner. They support medical professionals in evaluating the anatomy of their patients and spotting any issues. These scans also aid in identifying crucial structures that must be avoided and the best course of action. CT scans' real-time imaging capabilities provide accurate needle placement, preventing the need for repeated insertion attempts. CT Scanners are used to assist ensure accurate and flawless medicine injections into afflicted regions during pain management treatments like facet joint injections. This means that the market for CT Scanners is being supported by a rise in the need for less intrusive diagnostic treatments.

Global Market for CT Scanners: Regional Outlook

In 2023, North America accounted for a major portion of the global market share. Over the course of the projected period, the region is anticipated to keep its leading position. The North America market is expanding due to a rise in the number of patients undergoing diagnostic imaging treatments and a strong uptake of technologically sophisticated devices. Data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicate that the United States did around 8.5 million CT scans in 2021. The increasing awareness of chronic illnesses among the European population has resulted in a constant increase in the market share of CT Scanners in the area. The availability of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom is also improving European market dynamics. The market for CT Scanners in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly between 2024 and 2034, driven mostly by the increasing use of sophisticated diagnostic systems in nations like China and India. The rise in the frequency of chronic illnesses is also contributing to the region's market data.

Global CT Scanners Market (Mercado de escáneres CT): Key Players

In order to increase their worldwide reach, companies in the CT scanner market are launching new products. Siemens Healthineers AG, for example, unveiled the Somatom X.ceed, a high-resolution CT scanner designed specifically for precise treatments and prompt diagnosis in the most demanding clinical domains, in May 2021.

Wipro GE Healthcare said in April 2022 that it has introduced its next-generation, revolutionary Aspire CT scanner in India. The following companies are well-known participants in the global CT scanners market:

Accuray Incorporated

Carestream Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Neusoft Corporation

Planmed Oy

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Key developments by the players in this market are:

At the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in March 2023, Canon Medical unveiled the Aquilion Serve, an 80/160-slice computed tomography scanner. It permits axial, AP, and lateral view previews to happen simultaneously. The SCENARIA View Focus Edition Computed Tomography (CT) System, one of the premium scanners with an advanced heart motion correction function dubbed Cardio StillShot, was unveiled by Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation in November 2022.

Global CT Scanners Market Segmentation

Product Type

C-Arm CT Scanners

O-Arm CT Scanners

Technology

High-Slice CT

Mid-Slice CT

Low-Size CT

Cone Beam CT (CBCT)

Modality

Standalone CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutions

Ambulatory Care Centers

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

